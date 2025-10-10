WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
We sure hope the locals in Perth, Australia, enjoy WWE's 2025 installment of the Crown Jewel premium live event. By this time tomorrow, it will be in the history books, having kicked off at a brisk 8 a.m. Eastern (aren't time differences fun?). But before the men's and women's Crown Jewel Champions are ... crowned, let's talk about who we think will be coming back to the U.S. victorious.
Oz's own Bronson Reed is facing the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, in an Australian Street Fight. We're not sure how it will differ from a street fight in the northern hemisphere, perhaps there's something to do with the Coriolis Effect. All we know is these two brutes are going to bring it. Another grudge match that's been in the making, Aussie Rhea Ripley teams with IYO Sky against the latter's former faction (RIP Damage CTRL) & friends, the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. While we wouldn't paint John Cena and AJ Styles' professional rivalry as a grudge match, neither man will want to give an inch in their final time standing opposite each other in a WWE ring.
And, of course, we have the titular champ-vs-champ exhibitions, with Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion and leader of the Vision, renewing his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare and current WWE Undisputed Champion. On the women's side of things, newly-minted Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will face WWE Women's Champ and Aussie fave Tiffany Stratton.
Who will win? Who knows? But here's who Wrestling Inc. predicts will get the Ws at Crown Jewel in Perth.
Australian Street Fight: Roman Reigns (56%)
Roman Reigns may have gotten the victory over Bronson Reed during their last match at Clash in Paris back in August, but that was the least memorable aspect of the PLE's opening contest. Reigns was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after a beatdown from Bron Breakker and Reed after the match, and now, he's looking to get revenge in Saturday's Australian Street Fight against Reed. The match may be on Reed's home turf in Australia, but 56% of us believe it's Reigns getting the victory here.
Despite Reigns winning at Clash in Paris, the fact he left on a stretcher after two spears and three Tsunamis really makes it feel like he needs his win back. We also know that he's done filming his latest movie, "Street Fighter," so WWE would presumably have Reigns back until his next project. He's also now involved once again in a storyline involving the Usos, so he needs a win to remain credible as their Tribal Chief.
It's also not exactly clear where WWE is going with the Vision right now. Paul Heyman is alongside Reed and Breakker, in addition to being by the side of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes, but the entire faction hasn't been all together in quite some time. Reed taking a loss, especially in an Australian Street Fight, would make some kind of storyline sense here, as it could lead to the further dissension within the faction.
While Reed may the one who needs an actual victory over Reigns, 56% of us think it's "OTC1" who gets the win here after taking the beatdown last time. Reigns also has Jey Uso in his corner this time around, so the odds are more even, thanks to the street fight stipulation.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors: Ripley & Sky (83%)
Part of Taylor Swift's popularity comes from the fact that she writes songs where Romeo talks it out with Juliet's father, or Ophelia is saved from her watery grave by passionate love. She knows that people like to see the lovers triumph. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are, for all intents and purposes, the lovers of the scenario. They might only be presented as friends, but there is a much deeper connection between the two women, and that's likely why an overwhelming majority of Wrestling Inc. writers think they will best the Kabuki Warriors on Saturday at Crown Jewel.
It also helps that Ripley will be in her home country of Australia, likely meaning WWE will want to give the Aussie a win, but there is an argument to be made for the Kabuki Warriors winning. With respect to the folks who voted for them, the partnership/relationship/whatever-you-want-to-call-it between Ripley and Sky looks like it'll be a long-term thing, and a loss here could test the strength of their bond, or even fracture it to the point that it incites a feud that heads to WrestleMania. Probably not, though.
It's more likely that Ripley and Sky will be triumphant over Sky's former friends. It's a love story after all.
Written by Ross Berman IV
John Cena vs. AJ Styles: Cena (94%)
As the sun rises high in Perth, two generational wrestlers in the twilight of their careers will lock up in the squared circle for one last time. John Cena and AJ Styles will surely be a bittersweet fight, and with both competitors known for their incredible resilience, Crown Jewel can be either man's game. If you ask us, however, we're backing the "Never-Seen Seventeen," with a whopping 94% of our staff confident in a Cena victory come Saturday.
Cena and Styles' Crown Jewel match was only made official via social media in late September, but the two competitors have years of history heading into Perth. After independent darling and TNA legend Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, Cena was quickly put on the shortlist of Styles' opponents. The two first clashed at Money in the Bank 2016, where Styles overcame Cena. The two continued to feud until Cena ultimately defeated Styles to earn his record-tying sixteenth world title at Royal Rumble 2017. As it stands, both men have two wins against the other, with Crown Jewel's singles match set to break the tie, once and for all.
Styles may also be winding down his in-ring career, but we at Wrestling Inc. cannot imagine he goes over Cena. While Styles is an undeniable legend in the wrestling space, especially in promotions outside of WWE, Cena has limited WWE appearances remaining, while Styles is presumably going to be around in 2026. It's a logistics situation: given their retirement timeframes, it makes more sense to give Cena the win in Perth, in his third-to-last WWE appearance.
That being said, anything can happen in professional wrestling. As two Mount Rushmore talents lace up their boots for the final time, Perth — and the WWE Universe — will be on the edge of their seats, waiting in anticipation for the final tiebreaker.
Written by Angeline Phu
WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (61%)
The match for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship is a toss up, as we know those within WWE creative love Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, proven by her undefeated streak in 2025. However, over half of us here at WINC, 61%, believe that Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is going to pull out the victory here, despite the Perth, Australia, crowd famously loving "Tiffy Time," as seen during the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match.
We think that Vaquer is just too white-hot to lose to Stratton right now, and she also hasn't even got the opportunity to defend her own championship since winning it at Wrestlepalooza last month. Vaquer taking a loss before ever defending her own title successfully seems more harmful than Stratton taking her first "L" of the year to a fellow fan-favorite in the "Dark Angel" for a championship that isn't exactly prestigious.
Both Stratton and Vaquer are popular babyfaces, so the crowd is likely to be hot for the match, making it even more exciting. The in-ring action should be great as well, so despite the Women's Crown Jewel title not really meaning anything, and this bout not having much of a story behind it, at least fans will get a good match out of it. Even though Stratton was a previous Perth crowd favorite, we think that Vaquer is leaving Australia victorious with the Women's Crown Jewel Championship in tow.
Written by Daisy Ruth
WWE Men's Crown Jewel Championship: Seth Rollins (67%)
Another year, another tete-a-tete between the two different top-level WWE Champions at Crown Jewel for the grandest-ish prize in all of sports, the absolutely gigantic Crown Jewel Championship (and the ring that comes with it) only to be shown once or so, forgotten about forevermore (or at least until next year). But hey, at least they (potentially) have some story behind it this time. And with that, we explore the almost-convincing 67% of our panel who think WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will best WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for his first piece of Crown Jewel hardware.
As the Vision (or Seth and The Bron(son)s, if you will) continues to push toward being the driving force behind all things WWE, it seems as though its figurehead in Rollins has accepted some self-doubt of late, as evidenced by his interaction with "The Oracle" Paul Heyman on the go-home episode of "WWE Raw." Rollins "has to" beat Rhodes, he says, seemingly very much because of the fact that he hasn't been able to do so since their first interaction upon "The American Nightmare's" return at WrestleMania 38, and wondered aloud to Heyman about what happens if he doesn't. In turn, the former "Wiseman" said that he might then question why he ever chose Rollins over his former "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in the first place. Couple that with the fact that Vision-adjacent Mrs. Rollins, WWE Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, is becoming a bit unglued recently and one might think that this developing story has quite the way to go before its conclusion.
With all that in mind, paired with a logic that says Rhodes wouldn't be hurt by a loss here, Rollins coming out on top makes a lot of sense. Where they go from there is anyone's guess, though logically, a pivot toward something involving the former Shield brothers, Reigns and Rollins, clashing at some point also seems to carry a lot of weight
Written by Jon Jordan