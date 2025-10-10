WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

We sure hope the locals in Perth, Australia, enjoy WWE's 2025 installment of the Crown Jewel premium live event. By this time tomorrow, it will be in the history books, having kicked off at a brisk 8 a.m. Eastern (aren't time differences fun?). But before the men's and women's Crown Jewel Champions are ... crowned, let's talk about who we think will be coming back to the U.S. victorious.

Oz's own Bronson Reed is facing the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, in an Australian Street Fight. We're not sure how it will differ from a street fight in the northern hemisphere, perhaps there's something to do with the Coriolis Effect. All we know is these two brutes are going to bring it. Another grudge match that's been in the making, Aussie Rhea Ripley teams with IYO Sky against the latter's former faction (RIP Damage CTRL) & friends, the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. While we wouldn't paint John Cena and AJ Styles' professional rivalry as a grudge match, neither man will want to give an inch in their final time standing opposite each other in a WWE ring.

And, of course, we have the titular champ-vs-champ exhibitions, with Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion and leader of the Vision, renewing his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare and current WWE Undisputed Champion. On the women's side of things, newly-minted Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will face WWE Women's Champ and Aussie fave Tiffany Stratton.

Who will win? Who knows? But here's who Wrestling Inc. predicts will get the Ws at Crown Jewel in Perth.