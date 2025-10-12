Breaking Down The Belts: Hangman Adam Page's AEW World Championship

It has to be said before rationalizing this point that there were numerous options for this role, whether that be a former challenger in Kyle Fletcher, Page's arch-nemesis and former champion Swerve Strickland, former WWE World Champion Bobby Lashley, or somehow yet to be World Champion Will Ospreay. But along with those options came their own unique and individual arguments against each case: Ospreay, for example, is sidelined indefinitely with severe neck issues, so while he may yet hold the title it would take a miracle – or a health & safety nightmare – to see him as the next champion.

Enter: Eddie Kingston, fresh off of his return to the ring at All Out and gearing for a fight seemingly every Saturday. To put it bluntly, time is running out for AEW to crown the "Mad King," with his last injury wiping over a year off his career and coming at a time where it just started to feel like he was making headway as a potential champion. His journey has been earnestly inspiring; he's by no means perfect in his approach or the objective best at what he does, but he's someone who puts his all into being the best they can be — a very good and, crucially, very compelling wrestler. He could have been the one to end the reign of Moxley had it not been for said injury, but there is an inarguable value in putting him opposite Page for the title, whether as the working hero or the resentfully bitter heel, and his next shot should really be the one after so many opportunities.