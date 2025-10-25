Kenny Omega's Biggest Heat With Wrestling Personalities

AEW's Kenny Omega may not be entering the twilight of his career, but his limited schedule in 2025 and brutal injury history since losing the AEW World Championship in 2021 makes it clear that he's closer to the end of than the beginning. But regardless of how much time Omega has left, it's been a hell of a ride. Alongside long-time friends the Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan, Omega helped spearhead AEW back in 2019, creating a wrestling world where there were two viable pro wrestling companies for the first time since 2001. Then there's the fact that many consider Omega among the greatest wrestlers of all-time, in addition to feeling his rivalry with Kazuchika Okada produced some of the greatest matches in wrestling history.

And through it all, Omega has largely done it without racking up a laundry list of real life enemies. While Omega has gotten in hot water for situations like booking sex offender Chasyn Rance on a show he produced, or the time he either seriously or jokingly suggested he wouldn't have hired a chunk of the AEW locker room, the actual number of wrestlers he has legit beef with is small. Even Omega's Brawl Out counterpart CM Punk is reported to have little to no ill will towards Omega, despite having huge animosity with the Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page, three of Omega's closest associates. So when there is a situation where Omega does have heat with another person in wrestling, you know it's pretty serious. So with that in mind, here's a look at three well known wrestling personalities that Omega has held some animosity towards over the years.