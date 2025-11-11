WWE RAW 11/10/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

He certainly left it a little late, but John Cena captured the one meaningful title he had yet to hold in WWE during Monday's "Raw." Is it a little rough that Dominik Mysterio spent the better half of the year as Intercontinental Champion, beating the likes of Penta, AJ Styles, and Rusev repeatedly, only to drop the title to a retiring part-timer? Perhaps. But John Cena is Intercontinental Champion. Could Styles have maybe won the title and dropped it to Cena in their really good Crown Jewel match? Perhaps. But John Cena is Intercontinental Champion.

There are a litany of things one could take an issue with if they were so inclined to. But John Cena is Intercontinental Champion, and as a writer born in 2000 with a passion for the wacky world of professional wrestling, one doesn't feel so inclined. It was abrupt. It was, in the moment, unexpected, and it was at the right time in the right place. And the fact that crowds react both for Cena and Mysterio in such an animated way only added to the already rampant Boston crowd there to see their hometown hero for the last time.

The match itself was exactly what you would envision if one was to imagine it, with a really well-done ending drawing the crowd into believing Mysterio was going to cheat Cena out of winning, only for Cena – as Cena does – to power out of things and win the match with an Attitude Adjustment. As a result, Cena is Intercontinental Champion, and he finally has the one title that Ezekiel Jackson managed to hold before him. It also sets the stage for his retirement match, and thus the tournament to determine his opponent in said match, to have an additional stake aside from the obvious "Getting to retire John Cena" boon.

It added an interesting layer to Sheamus' story within the tournament already, as well as Rusev's, with both guys advancing on Monday and having made the Intercontinental title, a title they have similarly never held, their career goal over the recent months; Sheamus obviously far more-so given he is just that one title away from the Grand Slam, like Cena, and notably won his first WWE Championship from Cena in 2009.

And that's the main point. Cena winning the title has already injected new life into the belt that had become more of a prop in the hands of Mysterio – a device for him to get another sneaky victory with seemingly no endgame. It's fitting that the one title that had eluded him for so long is the one he holds as his swansong is sung.

Written by Max Everett