Weird Things Everyone Ignores About AEW

When All Elite Wrestling was formed, there was a lot of excitement surrounding it. WWE was at a low point creatively, TNA (then known as Impact Wrestling) was a far cry from what it was in the 2000s, and despite having a resurgence in popularity in the 2010s thanks to the likes of The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, Ring of Honor was still struggling to keep most of their top stars from jumping to "WWE NXT." AEW was the shiny new toy that everyone wanted to play with, and it was a company that meant business thanks to the financial backing from the Khan family. Having said all of that, the early days of AEW haven't exactly aged like a fine wine.

Every few months on social media, you will see a post making the rounds that says something along the lines of "AEW isn't like what it was in 2019." The comments and replies will be full of people agreeing, saying that the vibes were unmatched and that it was exciting and that the wrestling was better, and everything in between. However, those people are blinded by nostalgia because AEW in 2019 isn't as good as people remember it. Fans slam WWE for rewriting the history books on their own past (and at times the history of wrestling itself), but AEW is guilty of that too as there is a lot more to the company's first year than Double or Nothing 2019 and the first episode of "AEW Dynamite."

All of it is available to watch on HBO MAX for you to make your own judgment, but there is a good reason why no one talks about the likes of The Nightmare Collective, one of, if not the worst faction in the history of the company. The debut of The Butcher and The Blade wasn't met with people falling over themselves with excitement, it was met with the most loyal of AEW fans at the time chanting "who are you?" Then there is the infamous December 18, 2019 episode of "Dynamite" that concluded with The Dark Order and their "creepers" delivering the worst beatdown you have ever seen, to the point where Tony Khan stepped in and started booking the show himself from January 1, 2020 onwards.

It's human nature to look back on the past with rose-tinted glasses and believe that everything that happened in the past is much better than what is happening in the present, but that isn't always the case. AEW was far from perfect in its first year and most of the people involved with the company at the time would agree with that. The company has grown and matured so much that 2019 AEW looks almost amateur compared to 2025 AEW. It's not a bad show by any means, but people need to stop acting that the first year of AEW was the greatest thing the wrestling world had ever seen, because it wasn't.