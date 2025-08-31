Professional wrestling is one of the most competitive industries on the planet. It's a line of work where everyone is fighting for the top spot in a company so they can earn the most money. However, it's not just the wrestlers who are fighting for people's attention, it's the companies themselves, and the best way to get people's attention is through television.

Since the 1940s, professional wrestling has had its place in the world of TV. In the eyes of the TV executives, wrestling has always been looked at rather favorably as it's incredibly cheap to produce in comparison to sitcoms and dramas, and has such a loyal audience that it's almost guaranteed to draw a decent rating regardless of the time slot.

Over time, wrestling promotions have often valued the importance of television more than anything, with the likes of WWE and AEW making hundreds of millions, and sometimes billions, of dollars in order for media conglomerates to have their TV shows on their networks. But as we've already mentioned, wrestling is competitive, the entertainment industry is even more competitive, and if there's one thing that wrestling companies hate, it's the idea of another wrestling company taking its audience away from them.

This has led to numerous examples of wrestling companies using aggressive tactics to try and bully their opposition into backing down, and if that doesn't work, they aren't afraid to use some underhanded tactics to gain the advantage. That is what we're here to talk about today. So sit back, relax, grab your TV remote and join us on a journey through the history of wrestling's television wars.