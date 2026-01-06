WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/29/20

As the Counting Crows would put it, it was a long December for "WWE Raw" and Netflix when it came to "Raw's" placement in the global rankings. Save for December 8, "Raw" failed to place in the top ten on December 1, December 15, and December 22, which along with the November 24 episode meant the red brand had gone four out of five weeks.

Not only did this mean no viewership data was made available for the show, but it was also an unprecedented streak of misfortune for WWE, which had consistently placed in the top ten from January through November 17. It's a streak that didn't end as WWE closed out 2025. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 29 edition of "Raw" also didn't place in Netflix's global top ten, meaning no viewership data was made available.

While no data can be studied, it is determined that "Raw" drew less than 2.8 million global views over the week, as that was the number of views for the 10th ranked show. This marks the fifth time in six weeks that "Raw" once again found itself on the outside looking in at the global rankings. In a bit of good news, the show did manage to place in the US top ten, ultimately ranking 8th.

Though not as loaded as the first "Raw" of 2026 one week later, the December 29 show had plenty of happenings, including Stephanie Vaquer retaining her WWE Women's World Championship in a three way match against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez. The show also closed with a title change, as The Usos defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships, giving the brothers their ninth WWE tag team title win overall, and the tenth tag team title reign of their careers.