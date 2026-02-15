Dream Match: AJ Styles Vs. MJF

AEW currently has two main strengths right now, it's pay-per-views, and it's world title picture.

While the jury is still out on whether the shows are too long, there is no denying that AEW pay-per-views have become must-see events that have people talking for days, and sometimes weeks after they take place. There's always a high-profile moment at some point on every show, and many of the biggest moments in AEW history have taken place in and around the main event scene. So far in 2026, the AEW Men's World Championship has been the prize that everyone has been after (as it should be, it's the world title after all), with MJF having to fight off everyone from Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, both members of Brodido, Andrade El Idolo, and Hangman Page. The title picture is hot right now, and that could be the perfect stage for an AJ Styles debut.

Easily the most iconic ending to an AEW pay-per-view is when Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson showed up at the end of All Out 2021, and AEW has the opportunity to do something very similar with some of their upcoming shows. Over the past few weeks, video packages have been played on AEW TV promoting the pending return of Will Ospreay who has been out of action after having neck surgery. It's very clear that AEW wants Ospreay back in time for when the company returns to Wembley Stadium in August, and his return will be met with an overwhelming reception whenever that may be.

With that said, every AEW pay-per-view will now also have that looming expectation of whether Styles will finally become "All Elite." What AEW could do is have MJF retain his title in the main event of a pay-per-view, let's use Hangman Page for example as he is challenging for the title at Revolution. You could have MJF cut a promo or try some shady business after the bell by attacking his opponent, only to be interrupted with the lights going out. I know the blackout tease is played out, but the silence and anticipation being broken up by "Elevated" and seeing Ospreay come out would be electrifying.

Where does Styles factor into all of this? Ospreay wouldn't be anywhere near medically cleared, so having MJF attack Ospreay in his weakened state would be something that gets real heat from the fans, and then it happens. I don't know whether he'd use a new song or his themes from either ROH or NJPW, but that's when AJ Styles arrives to save the day and declare himself as the next man to challenge MJF. Ospreay has already made it clear how much he wants Styles in AEW so to align them at the start would make sense, plant seeds for their eventual match, and it gets Styles in the ring with the AEW Men's World Champion on his first night in the company. Simple, yet effective booking.