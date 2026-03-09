Match Spotlight: Hangman Adam Page Vs. MJF, AEW Revolution 2025

Looking back on this match one year on, you get the sense that both men were refreshed after what they experienced in 2024. MJF finally, and some would say mercifully, put his feud with Adam Cole to bed, and he had a renewed spring in his step knowing he was getting himself back in the world title picture. As for Hangman, he looked to have turned the corner from a character perspective as he slowly began noticing people cheering for him again after months of being booed out of the building for trying to murder Swerve Strickland on a weekly basis.

One thing I love about this pairing, and this is why certain pairing in wrestling work so much better than others, is the counters when it comes to finishing moves. Hangman has the Buckshot Lariat and the Deadeye, MJF has the Heatseeker and the Salt of the Earth Armbar. All of those moves can be countered into another one of those moves, and that was on full display in this match. MJF takes advantage of Hangman hurting his shoulder because not only does it help him set up the Armbar, but it weakens the Buckshot Lariat. Hangman has to stand on the apron to hit the Buckshot, but if MJF can cut him off, he is already in the perfect position for the Heatseeker. However, if Hangman can outmuscle MJF, then he is already halfway home when it comes to hitting the Deadeye. There are so many little pieces that all come together to make this pairing so fun because everything looks so smooth and natural.

Another great thing about this match is that Hangman was still technically in his "I'm so unhinged that I will burn your house down" phase, which for me is the best version of Hangman so far (sorry 2021 Hangman, you're cool as well). He hits everything with such viciousness and pain that even when he's doing something that is a babyface move, it's just got so much sauce on it. Take the Angels Wings he hits in the closing moments, it's probably the most painful looking version of that move in history because MJF genuinely looks like he's been driven on his head. However, that plays into having the recently retired Christopher Daniels as a mentor giving him advice on how it's okay to have a little helping hand everyone now and again.

MJF screaming "WHY YOU? WHY NOT ME?!" does take me out of things a little bit. I get what he was going for, being upset that even though Hangman has done terrible things the people still love him but they hate MJF no matter how hard he tries to be liked. With that said, I don't think this match was the right setting for that sort of melodrama. Maybe we'll get it this year, but as far as their Revolution 2025, Hangman and MJF knocked it out of the park, and it's up there as one of the best pay-per-view openers in recent memory.