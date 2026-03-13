Cody Rhodes Believes 42 Will Be The Best Bell-To-Bell WWE WrestleMania Of All Time

The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 has been a source of frustration for fans and those within the company, especially with WWE's creative direction changing multiple times in recent months. Elsewhere, inflated costs to attend the Las Vegas event have reportedly contributed to subpar ticket sales. Still, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is confident that come show-day, this year's WrestleMania will be the best ever, at least from a wrestling standpoint.

"I said something that I don't love how it came out. 'I think we're sitting on a sleeper Mania.' I said this like a month ago. What I meant was because a ten-year mania like 40, you always feel this sense of destiny or there's something about that ten-year moment. This year, we had our main event with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and now we just got to myself versus Randy Orton as the other main event at WrestleMania. The matches that are coming together, Stephanie [Vaquer] and Liv [Morgan], what clearly looks like Jacob [Fatu] might be doing, you talked about Sami [Zayn]. I think you're looking at a bell-to-bell Mania that's the best it's been, a bell-to-bell, wrestling, the type of stuff I grew up on," Rhodes told "Complex Graps."

For the fans looking forward to the more grandiose elements of WrestleMania, Rhodes assures that their needs will be met too, especially after he peeped a list of potential event guests. For those more moved by in-ring action, though, Rhodes believes they will be exceptionally pleased with the final result.

"I think they're going to get one of the better Mania, if not the best Mania of all time," he reiterated.

At WrestleMania 42, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time friend Randy Orton, who once served as a mentor to Rhodes in the Legacy faction. Orton earned this opportunity by winning the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber, while Rhodes reclaimed the title last week on "WWE SmackDown."