Cody Rhodes Believes 42 Will Be The Best Bell-To-Bell WWE WrestleMania Of All Time
The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 has been a source of frustration for fans and those within the company, especially with WWE's creative direction changing multiple times in recent months. Elsewhere, inflated costs to attend the Las Vegas event have reportedly contributed to subpar ticket sales. Still, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is confident that come show-day, this year's WrestleMania will be the best ever, at least from a wrestling standpoint.
"I said something that I don't love how it came out. 'I think we're sitting on a sleeper Mania.' I said this like a month ago. What I meant was because a ten-year mania like 40, you always feel this sense of destiny or there's something about that ten-year moment. This year, we had our main event with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and now we just got to myself versus Randy Orton as the other main event at WrestleMania. The matches that are coming together, Stephanie [Vaquer] and Liv [Morgan], what clearly looks like Jacob [Fatu] might be doing, you talked about Sami [Zayn]. I think you're looking at a bell-to-bell Mania that's the best it's been, a bell-to-bell, wrestling, the type of stuff I grew up on," Rhodes told "Complex Graps."
For the fans looking forward to the more grandiose elements of WrestleMania, Rhodes assures that their needs will be met too, especially after he peeped a list of potential event guests. For those more moved by in-ring action, though, Rhodes believes they will be exceptionally pleased with the final result.
"I think they're going to get one of the better Mania, if not the best Mania of all time," he reiterated.
At WrestleMania 42, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time friend Randy Orton, who once served as a mentor to Rhodes in the Legacy faction. Orton earned this opportunity by winning the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber, while Rhodes reclaimed the title last week on "WWE SmackDown."
Rhodes Encourages Fans To Tune In For WWE's Rising Stars
In addition to Rhodes vs. Orton, "The Show of Shows" will feature Roman Reigns, the Men's Royal Rumble winner, challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, 2026 Women's Royal Rumble victor Liv Morgan is pursuing Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against "Mami" Rhea Ripley.
According to Cody Rhodes, fans should also tune into WrestleMania 42 to see a glimmer of WWE's rising stars. "Every single fan should have something that they enjoy about WWE when they leave Vegas, and that's for those fans who have never been before. And I bet in your fold, you've got people who are coming who have never been before. The thing they might like is something that you least expect, but that's the beauty of what we do," Rhodes said.
"Not to put another exclamation point on this point, but I'd watch this WrestleMania for the potentials of a Je'Von, for the potentials of a Oba, for the potentials of a Kit Wilson, for the potentials of guys who hopefully and girls are sitting here in this chair between you two guys 10 years from now talking about main eventing at WrestleMania."
WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19. As of this writing, it is unknown if Je'Von Evans or Kit Wilson will appear on the two-night show. Former NXT Champion Oba Femi, however, is a rumored option for "The Beast" Brock Lesnar to face there in his open challenge.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex Graps" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.