Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 4/21/2026

It's been a rough few days for Kenny Omega's hyper-protected finisher. First, MJF technically kicked out of it at AEW Dynasty, though admittedly after being down for several seconds while a referee got into position to count. Then at WrestleMania, Jade Cargill broke it out during her match with Rhea Ripley, with Michael Cole referring to it as the "Sandstorm." And then Ripley kicked out of it, too.

Now, it should be mentioned that Omega — never one to fan the flames of tribalism — seems to be fine with Cargill using the move, and it did technically get a WrestleMania moment, if one cares about that kind of thing. But we're not used to two people kicking out of the One-Winged Angel in the space of eight days. At least at Dynasty there was a good reason for it; at WrestleMania, Cargill used it as almost a transitional move, though it remains to be seen how often she'll bust it out. All in all, you have to admit it's lost a little bit of luster this week, and seems just a little bit less unstoppable than it once did.