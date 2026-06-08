Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 6/8/2026

Kevin Knight may not be a loser in the sense that he lost a match on last week's "AEW Dynamite." In fact, he successfully defended his TNT Championship against former friend "Speedball" Mike Bailey. But what happened earlier in the episode plants him firmly in the "L" column. If you didn't expect Knight to be revealed as the newest member of the Don Callis Family, join the club; we're all sad and exasperated here, as the reaction to the move online was overwhelmingly negative.

"The Jet" is by no means a loser when it comes to fan perception, either, even though he dramatically turned heel at the very end of Double or Nothing, taking out an already injured Darby Allin. Fans have been so glad that he's getting a bigger shot in AEW, after winning the TNT Championship in the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW Dynasty, and ever since, he's also been gunning for the AEW World Championship. His "JetSpeed" tag team with Bailey was also beloved, and when he was brought out as a member of the DCF, watching from home, at least, it felt like some of the air was sucked out of the arena.

Fellow Family member Andrade El Idolo had just squashed Vandu in a match, then called out MJF for his shot at the top title, when Don Callis and Jake Doyle came down to the ring. Rather than support Andrade in his quest to topple MJF, or mention anything about the newly-returned Doyle at his side, Callis instead brought out the "newest member of the Don Callis Family." That's when Knight's music hit, and AEW fans around the globe collectively groaned.

Outside of the fact the stable has far too many members to begin with, to the point it's been a meme for a few months now, Knight should have been given more opportunity to make it on his own as a heel. Outside of a few top heels, like MJF, FTR, and Tommaso Ciampa, every other bad guy on the roster, it seems, is a member of the DCF. Knight was given all of two weeks to be a heel on his own before he was randomly thrown into the faction.

His explanation for joining is that he wants to become "Kevin Two Belts," but he was already going after MJF before joining the faction. He had also been positioned to align with Swerve Strickland in the months prior, when Knight's heel turn was only just starting to be teased. Now, it feels as though Knight will be lost in the shuffle when it comes to the monstrous DCF, and the move was something fans all across social media criticized.

Written by Daisy Ruth