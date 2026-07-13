Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 7/13/2026

There were a lot of clear winners this week, but one sleeper was the Bloodline storyline for getting a much-needed, albeit small, shot in the arm with the inclusion of Royce Keys into the secondary angle surrounding the stable. Keys had been involved in backstage segments with both Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last few months, so him confronting Fatu and Jimmy Uso on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" was logical on WWE's part, for once.

Uso and Fatu called out Sikoa, who has been targeting Uso with his Samoan Spike for the last few weeks, on Friday, but they were confronted by Keys, instead. Keys tried to reason with Fatu, saying the infighting within the Bloodline family was ridiculous as he wished he could call up family members he no longer has. Keys tried to get through to Fatu, and said blood doesn't make someone family. He called Fatu his "brother," and the "Samoan Werewolf" said he was "out" before leaving the ring, leaving Uso to deal with Keys in a match.

That match saw interference by Sikoa, who was then beaten down by Fatu after Uso beat Keys in the ring. While Keys didn't want to link up with Sikoa and the MFTs in various backstage segments in the past, now that Sikoa has no family, it seems like the story could be headed in the direction where the men team up. Though that's not likely to work with Keys trying to "save" Fatu, and Sikoa looking for retribution, though he has also tried to reason with Fatu, in a more heelish way. If that's the direction WWE is headed, it's interesting, and a big win.

It doesn't seem like many fans are too excited with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns' story with SummerSlam opponent, and lest anyone forgets, former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins, so the Bloodline angle needed a little something extra for its secondary members. Rollins and Reigns' build seems like it's going to be based entirely around Shield lore, so the others in the Bloodline really needed something to do for the next few weeks.

Brand split aside when it comes to "WWE Raw" stars Fatu and the Usos, "SmackDown" desperately needs some fresher stories. Keys' involvement with the Bloodline, perhaps heading toward a SummerSlam match against Fatu, feels like just the thing the blue brand needs right now.

Written by Daisy Ruth