Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 7/20/2026

This one hurts to write. Just when you thought Shota Umino was finally getting some momentum again, the G1 Climax tournament turns around and says "Where do you think you're going little roughneck?"

Those who have followed New Japan Pro Wrestling for a while know that the G1 Climax tournament is the most grueling experience in all of wrestling, and injuries are commonplace. However, when it happens to someone who was holding the second most important title in the company less than two weeks ago, it does hurt a little more than it usually would.

Umino rocked up to the first night of the G1 in Chicago, Illinois in the hopes of bouncing back from losing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to Gabe Kidd on July 6. He had the task of trying to take out the man he headlined the Tokyo Dome with last January, Zack Sabre Jr., but not only did he not beat ZSJ, he got knocked loopy at one point in the bout. Wrestlers usually just power through and try to shake off any blows to the head, but when Umino got to the back, it was determined that he was showing concussion-like symptoms and he was pulled from the tournament.

Obviously, fair play to NJPW. Head injuries and concussions are serious business and need to be treated as such, so pulling Umino from the tournament was absolutely the right call and it will likely mean he returns to the ring far sooner than if he continued on in the G1. However, the fact that he has been pulled from the competition is what lands him in the losers column for this week through no fault of his own.

There was a point shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic where Umino was seen as the next Hiroshi Tanahashi. He had all the tools to be the next top babyface at a time where NJPW really should have thought ahead and built up some new stars so when Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Tetsuya Naito and more decide to move on, they were in a healthy spot. That never materialized for Umino, but he's rebuilt his image throughout 2026 especially and this G1 tournament was poised to be the most important so far.

Now he has to wait for another year to get that opportunity again, and sure, he could win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship again, and he could have a strong end to the year as we head into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21, but this injury is another case of one step forward, one step back — only this time, he didn't make that step back by choice.

Written by Sam Palmer