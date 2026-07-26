AEW Redemption 2026 Full & Final Card
The road to Wembley Stadium continues tonight as All Elite Wrestling presents the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It's the first AEW pay-per-view to be held in the city of Montreal, and the first time the company has been back in Canada since the Dynasty pay-per-view back in April, but what do the stars of AEW have in store for the people of Montreal?
In the main event, Kenny Omega will make his first defense of the AEW World Championship against the current AEW TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight. The winner of the match will walk into AEW All In London on August 30 to face Will Ospreay, who earned his Wembley main event by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Speaking of Ospreay, "The Aerial Assassin" will be in action as well as he teams up with the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, to take on two men who know Kenny Omega very well, The Young Bucks.
If Kevin Knight can't bring the AEW World Championship back to the Don Callis Family, they can always put their money on Kyle Fletcher doing the family proud. "The Protostar" will defend his AEW International Championship against Bandido, who picked up a pinfall victory over Fletcher on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."
The winner of that match will already know his next challenger by the end of the night as a Six Man Ladder Match to determine the number one contender for the AEW International Championship will also take place. The participants will be "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who will be wrestling in his hometown, "Jungle" Jack Perry, The Beast Mortos, Komander, Nick Wayne, and El Clon.
If both Knight and Fletcher leave Montreal empty-handed and El Clon doesn't bag himself a shot at Fletcher's title, The Don Callis Family will then have to rely on "Dunkzilla" Mark Davis getting the job done. He will defend the AEW National Championship against a former family member in Andrade El Idolo, who is still walking around with MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring following the events of the "Death's Door" Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.
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For the AEW Women's World Championship, Thekla puts her seemingly never-ending beef with STARDOM on hold as she defends her crown against Willow Nightingale. Willow returned from injury at the Beach Break edition of "Dynamite" to win a Casino Gauntlet Match to earn her shot, and after having her AEW TBS Championship run cut short due to injury, she will be looking to bounce back and clinch the big one as Mercedes Mone awaits the winner at Wembley Stadium.
The woman Mone beat to win the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was Maya World, but she will get another chance at glory this Sunday as she challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW TBS Championship. However, Shida has already beaten both Harley Cameron and Queen Aminata in recent weeks, and wants to prove that TBS really does stand for "The Best is Shida."
For the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have a score to settled against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC of the Death Riders, and they will want to make a successful defense on home soil.
Cope and Cage retained the titles at Forbidden Door thanks to a returning "Switchblade" Jay White, and The Dogs have not been happy since. David Finlay and Clark Connors have been going at it with The Bang Bang Gang for several months, and now White and Juice Robinson want to teach The Dogs a lesson in a Double Chain Match.
The brutality will continue in a No Holds Barred Match between Chris Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa. Jericho will be reverting back to his old "Painmaker" gimmick to increase the violence, but he will be facing a man not only known as the "Psycho Killer," but a man who has a pinfall victory over the former AEW World Champion.
Completing the card will be what's on the Buy-In portion of the show before the main card gets underway. The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against The Lethal Twist's Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson. Plus, with the show taking place in Montreal, the legendary Rougeau family will be honored in their hometown for creating a Canadian wrestling dynasty that has lasted more than eight decades.