AEW Redemption 2026 Full & Final Card

The road to Wembley Stadium continues tonight as All Elite Wrestling presents the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It's the first AEW pay-per-view to be held in the city of Montreal, and the first time the company has been back in Canada since the Dynasty pay-per-view back in April, but what do the stars of AEW have in store for the people of Montreal?

In the main event, Kenny Omega will make his first defense of the AEW World Championship against the current AEW TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight. The winner of the match will walk into AEW All In London on August 30 to face Will Ospreay, who earned his Wembley main event by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Speaking of Ospreay, "The Aerial Assassin" will be in action as well as he teams up with the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, to take on two men who know Kenny Omega very well, The Young Bucks.

If Kevin Knight can't bring the AEW World Championship back to the Don Callis Family, they can always put their money on Kyle Fletcher doing the family proud. "The Protostar" will defend his AEW International Championship against Bandido, who picked up a pinfall victory over Fletcher on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

The winner of that match will already know his next challenger by the end of the night as a Six Man Ladder Match to determine the number one contender for the AEW International Championship will also take place. The participants will be "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who will be wrestling in his hometown, "Jungle" Jack Perry, The Beast Mortos, Komander, Nick Wayne, and El Clon.

If both Knight and Fletcher leave Montreal empty-handed and El Clon doesn't bag himself a shot at Fletcher's title, The Don Callis Family will then have to rely on "Dunkzilla" Mark Davis getting the job done. He will defend the AEW National Championship against a former family member in Andrade El Idolo, who is still walking around with MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring following the events of the "Death's Door" Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.