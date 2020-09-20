- English soccer club Leicester City F.C. paid homage to WWE legend The Undertaker through a hilarious tweet on Sunday. Barely 30 minutes before confirming their acquisition of Cengiz Ünder, Leicester shared a picture of a hat and leather jacked made popular by The Phenom.

Once the transfer was made official, Leicester City used the hashtag #ÜnderTaken to welcome Ünder, the former Roma winger, to their franchise.

The picture that was used in the original tweet, which can be viewed below, was from The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 33, which ended with The Deadman leaving his gear in the ring and teasing his retirement.

Twitter exploded due to Leicester City's Undertaker reference, with several athletes and celebrities chiming in with their views.

- Bayley, the reigning SmackDown women's champion, took to Twitter to announce her 12-year anniversary in the wrestling business.

"Dear Wrestling, Happy 12th Anniversary baby," tweeted Bayley.

The 31-year-old Bayley signed with WWE in December 2012 after spending four years on the independent circuit. Interestingly, Bayley wrestled her first-ever match in NXT under the moniker of "Luchadora" while wearing a mask.

Bayley will defend her title against Nikki Cross at the forthcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view event.