It will be a match for all seasons next week at Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor when FTR look to stay white hot as they defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against ROH Hall of Famers and former 12-time ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. And if the prospects of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood going at it again with Jay and Mark Briscoe once more isn’t exciting enough, an upcoming event this afternoon may just get you on the hook.

Earlier today, AEW made a special announcement regarding the build to the Briscoes – FTR rematch.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) & The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) come face to face TODAY at 3 pm ET [on YouTube],” the tweet read.

This will be the first time the Briscoes and FTR have been in each other’s presence since their initial encounter at Supercard of Honor back in April. Due to the vague details, it’s unclear what this face-to-face meeting will entail or where it will take place.

The issues between FTR and the Briscoes date back to ROH Final Battle 2021, the final ROH event under the Sinclair Broadcasting banner when FTR attacked Jay and Mark after they defeated The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) to win the ROH Tag Titles. The two teams would finally collide months later at Supercard of Honor, the first ROH event under new owner Tony Khan, with FTR defeating the Briscoes in a highly acclaimed match. The current ROH Champions would issue a challenge for a rematch against the Briscoes on “AEW Dynamite” a few weeks ago, which the Briscoes promptly accepted a few days later.

As noted, ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place next Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts, and will air live on Bleacher Report and other PPV providers. Aside from Briscoes – FTR II, other matches scheduled are Mercedes Martinez defending the ROH Women’s Title against Serena Deeb, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for Yuta’s Pure Championship, and Samoa Joe defending the ROH TV Title against long-time rival Jay Lethal. A match featuring Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World Championship is also expected to be announced tonight on “AEW Rampage.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]