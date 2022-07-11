After months of relative silence following her and Sasha Banks walking out of “WWE Raw”, Naomi has started to get more open about her perceived discontent within WWE. On Friday, the former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion posted a cryptic tweet, and then followed it up with another cryptic post on Saturday, this time on Instagram, where she made comments about being “taken advantage of.” Things got a little less cryptic on Monday, however, during an interaction with a former WWE star.

“Sooooooo…..Naomi, when we doing some lucha things?” former WWE star Lince Dorado asked.

“Asap brother,” Naomi responded.

Asap brother 😛 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 11, 2022

While the exchange could merely be two friends joking around, many will take it as another sign that Naomi’s time in WWE will soon be coming to an end. In addition to the recent posts, she has also removed all references to WWE from her social media accounts, and fans recently discovered that both she and Banks were referring to themselves as professional wrestlers, as opposed to WWE superstars, on their respective Instagram pages. Unlike Naomi, Banks has yet to speak on her situation, though she has remained active on social media platforms, as well.

Whatever comes next for Naomi may be revealed before long. Reports from months ago claimed that Naomi’s deal with WWE would be coming up shortly; at the time, both sides were working on a new deal, though it is believed talks ended following Naomi and Banks’ walkout and subsequent suspension without pay. Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide later suggested that both Naomi and Banks’ contracts were expiring at the same time later in the summer, and more recent reports have revealed Banks and Naomi have been taken off WWE’s internal roster, hinting further that the rift between the company and Banks and Naomi could be coming to a head.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]