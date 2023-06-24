The 3 Best And 3 Worst Moments From WWE SmackDown 6/23/23

The best story in pro wrestling (just ask Kenny Omega) reached a long-expected crescendo last week, when Jey Uso finally turned on Roman Reigns. With the "Bloodline Civil War" already announced for Money in the Bank, all we knew about tonight's follow-up was that we would hear from the Usos, and hear from them we most certainly did.

Pretty much everything about this segment served as a validation of the choices the Bloodline story has made so far, at least as they concern the Usos. Any lingering questions about whether Jimmy and Jey were simply riding Reigns' coattails were firmly put to rest — the brothers got a huge pop when they came out to open the show, and Jey continued his spectacular promo and character work with his cousin nowhere in sight. The Usos made a point of deliberately reclaiming their identities, reminding Reigns and Solo Sikoa that they just got themselves booked in a tag team match against what some believe to be the best tag team in WWE history. There was a beautiful symmetry in Jey beginning the promo by nearly saying "the Bloodline is now in your city" and correcting himself with "the Usos are now in your city," then ending it by saying they had Money in the Bank locked down and welcoming Reigns and Sikoa to the Uso Penitentiary.

Jimmy and Jey closed "SmackDown" as well, delivering a parade of superkicks to their little brother and ending the show standing tall, but it was that promo that reminded everyone just who the hell they are.