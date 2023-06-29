AEW Dynamite 6/28/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

All Elite Wrestling was coming off what many consider their best PPV of the year (and one of the best shows of the year from any promotion) in the form of Sunday's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. With the massive crossover event in the rearview mirror, Tony Khan claimed it was now time to focus on the build to All In and All Out, which will take place one week apart from each other and on different continents. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was set to continue with Ruby Soho taking on Britt Baker, Jack Perry would address the AEW audience after his shocking betrayal of HOOK, and we'd also hear from Blind Eliminator Tournament partners — and AEW World Championship rivals — Adam Cole and MJF.

Unfortunately, wrenches started getting thrown into the gears almost immediately when Baker was forced to withdraw from the show due to illness, presumably the same illness that had kept Cole off Forbidden Door. That illness might also be why we didn't hear from Cole and MJF so much as see them in a couple backstage segments. And Jack Perry ... well, we'll get to that. The point is, "Dynamite" seemed very much to have been weathering some storms this week, and as a result, the water was a little choppy (it didn't help that the Hamilton, Ontario crowd was largely disinterested throughout).

Still, it wasn't all bad, and in some cases, AEW managed to maneuver admirably and pull through. Here are 3 things we hated and three things we loved from the 6/28/23 episode of "AEW Dynamite."