WWE RAW 8/21/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

OH COME ON

We've mentioned this before, but it's getting ridiculous now. Owens and Zayn vs. Balor and Priest ends in a disqualification followed by a Judgment Day beatdown, so Cody Rhodes runs out to make the save and demand they do a six-man tag. You know, the same match they did back on June 19 in the "Raw" main event." The same match they've been running variations of in the "Raw" main event almost every week since WrestleMania. We like these wrestlers, they are all very good at wrestling, but for the love of god can we get some variety here?

Honestly, the problem isn't even necessarily the same people main-eventing every week. That's part of it, but the real problem is that it's not even happening in the service of a storyline. You're allowed to be sick of the Bloodline dominating "SmackDown" if you want, but at least that story advances most weeks. The story here is The Judgment Day starting to crack from the inside, and that's fine, but they tease the inevitable breakup every week, and every week nothing happens. On Monday's episode, there was a whole dramatic thing about who would team up against Zayn and Owens, because Balor and Priest are still having issues. So Rhea Ripley makes Balor and Priest team up against Zayn and Owens. Hmmmm, interesting! There are potential story elements at play here! Do you know what that led to? Nothing! We watch "SmackDown" every week because we want to know what happens next; we watch "Raw" every week already knowing what's going to happen, because this Judgment Day thing has been going on since Money in the f***ing Bank and it's not fun anymore, it's just boring.

And meanwhile, you've got Zayn, Owens, and Rhodes — three of the hottest babyfaces in the company — basically doing nothing themselves. Zayn and Owens haven't had a meaningful feud since winning the titles at Mania; we don't know how WWE pulled it off, but they're regular "Raw" main-eventers who somehow still deserve better. Rhodes' only meaningful feud since Mania was with Brock Lesnar, and now that he's won that, what do you even do with him? He's beaten all the Judgment Day dudes already and they're not ready to have him challenge Rollins or Reigns again, so he's just in a holding pattern. All three of these guys thrive on storytelling, and for the most part, WWE isn't letting them tell stories. They're just coming out and being blank canvasses for Judgment Day to paint on — and they won't even finish the damn painting.