AEW Dynamite 08/23/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It will surprise absolutely no one to learn that we loved all things MJF and Adam Cole on this episode. It was a departure from recent weeks — there was no "Adam and Max hang out at a random establishment" vignette, and there was no in-ring promo segment between them. What we got were two individual sitdown interviews with Renee Paquette, both of which featured her digging into uncomfortable questions about the nature of their relationship, and one final segment after the main event. That placement was important, as the Cole/MJF story has rarely been featured in the main event spot of "Dynamite," and Renee's digging was important too, as it set the stage for what was to come in more ways than one.

We're still pretty sure turning Cole heel is the way to go, and hopefully it's the plan. MJF came off as very sincere in his interview, saying he's new at this whole "being a good person" thing, but he's doing his best. It was a radical departure from the end of 2022, when he pretended to turn babyface in the lead-up to Full Gear and his championship victory. This feels different. It feels genuine. Cole's interview felt different. Whether it was lines like "MJF made me remember who Adam Cole really is" or Cole getting angrily defensive at the idea that there were any problems between them, it felt like a person who's going to betray his friend on Sunday. And in the main event segment, Cole's primary action — accidentally (almost) super-kicking MJF despite apparently aiming for a member of Aussie Open — was that of a heel pretending to be a babyface, while MJF's primary action — thinking about hitting Cole with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but ultimately deciding not to — was that of a newly-turned babyface trying not to be a heel.

It all adds up, it all makes sense. The only question is, will AEW follow through on that logic and give this story the next chapter it deserves at Wembley, or will they opt for a swerve, turn MJF heel again, spit in the face of the concept of character growth, and essentially tell everyone who's cared about this story that we were wasting our time? We certainly don't think Tony Khan is above the latter, but we're hopeful. We're optimistic. This one last stand-off between Cole and MJF did the one thing it needed to do: Close the show on the image of the only two people who truly matter on Sunday and remind us why they're main-eventing one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. Swerve or no swerve, we're almost to the fireworks factory. Let's f***ing go.