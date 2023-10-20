Wrestling Inc. Power Rankings 10/20/23: A Re-Tooled Rating Of Pro Wrestling's Top 25 Performers

Let's try this again.

Welcome to the second edition of Wrestling Inc.'s weekly power rankings! After beginning this experiment last week — ranking wrestlers by how much attention our news stories about them get from you, the readers — we got a lot of excellent (if not particularly friendly) feedback and have refined our process accordingly. Rather than focusing on internal WINC data, we've prioritized broader analytics information to try to get a picture of which performers' names command the most eyes, whose presence is most prominent in the culture at large — in short, who is the biggest draw in terms of online interest. When it came to close calls and tiebreakers, we used our own judgment, sprinkling a little common sense in.

The difference in the results was pretty dramatic. We deliberately excluded big names who are not currently active performers, which is why you won't find Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar on this list, but the new methodology resulted in a surge of representation for women wrestlers, whose presence in the power rankings jumped from 3 women included last week to 10 this week. In fact, more than half of last week's top 25 dropped out of the power rankings entirely, including: The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali, The Rock, Adam Cole, Sami Zayn, Rob Van Dam, Johnny Gargano, Britt Baker, Mariah May, Carlito, Dragon Lee, FTR, and Darby Allin. These have been replaced by names that, by and large, feel much more generally representative of the industry to us.

We hope you agree, but even if you don't, please leave your thoughts in the comments.