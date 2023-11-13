Wrestlers Who Ruined Their Real-Life Friendships

The only women to be included on this list, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch formed a tremendous bond during their rise to the top of WWE, working their way through developmental and onto the main roster together, culminating in an historic main event bout — with Ronda Rousey — at WrestleMania 35. While both performers had incredible chemistry inside the ropes and were heated onscreen rivals, their friendship away from wrestling had remained strong for many years.

Unfortunately, somewhere along the way, Flair and Lynch fell out and are reportedly no longer close. Their backstage issues would culminate with an awkward segment on "SmackDown" in October 2021, which saw the two champions forced to swap belts following the results of the WWE Draft. Lynch had attempted to play ball, but Flair would drop her championship onto the ground, leading to an intense moment between the pair. After both stars went back through the curtain, an altercation ensued which almost turned physical according to reports at the time.

Flair and Lynch wrestled each other at Survivor Series that year, but have not worked onscreen together for almost two years. During an interview with "The MMA Hour" in the wake of the incident, Lynch would explain her side of the story and why their friendship is no longer. "My star was rising, we were the best of friends and it all worked when she was on top and I was below," she said. "We could all see the way things were going in 2019 ... I don't think she could take that and hasn't been able to take it. I think it's affected her work even now ... she's got that jealousy and that little devil on her shoulder."