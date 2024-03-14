AEW Dynamite 3/13/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's something we all knew was coming, but the debut of Mercedes Mone was a heck of a way to kick off "Big Business." The former Sasha Banks' hometown crowd absolutely ate it up, and after so many months out of the ring with an ankle injury that cost her an NJPW title that seemed to be created just for her to win, it was nice to see. I never like seeing anyone get injured, and Mone was just really starting to get on a great roll post-WWE, so I found the timing of everything to be just tragic. I've never thought Mone was the strongest promo, but I think between the energy from the crowd and the excitement to be back, in front of not just an American crowd, but in her hometown, that really helped her here. I wasn't hanging on her every word, per say, but I was definitely interested in what route she would take when it came to her character. I was surprised that nobody came down to interrupt her, but I'm sure Tony Khan wanted to let her have some time to shine. And in "Bo$$ton," it worked out quite well.

While Mone name-dropped Willow Nightingale during her first promo in AEW, because it was Nightingale who ended up winning the NJPW Women's Strong Championship in a call made on the fly with Mone's injury, it was great to see her come to her rival's aid at the end of the night when Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked her. I wasn't entirely sure we'd see Mone in any kind of physical action Wednesday night, so I was pleasantly surprised. It wasn't much, but it was just enough for her debut night, even dropping Hart with her finisher. She even had a costume change from the awesome gear she debuted at the beginning of the show, and she still looked great, living up to her new "CEO" moniker. (Which to be honest, I like a little bit more than "The Boss"). I think she'll work fantastic as a heel when the time comes and the newness of her debut has worn off, but I don't mind her as a babyface for the first few months of her run.

AEW announced toward the end of the show that we'll be hearing from Mone again next week, and I'm really hoping she calls out Nightingale for Dynasty in a friendly challenge. Or even before, but I'm thinking they save her debut match for their newest pay-per-view. AEW has already sold me a ticket for Dynasty, so that would be a welcome addition for something I already plan on watching. I don't think you need to put someone with such star power in line for a title right away. She has plenty of history with not just Nightingale, but Saraya as well. But if you want to throw her into the mix for the TBS title, I'm not going to complain. Mercedes. Is. Money. And I think she's going to prove that over and over as she helps strengthen the AEW women's division, something it VERY desperately needs.

Written by Daisy Ruth