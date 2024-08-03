WWE SummerSlam 2024 Full & Final Card

WWE's biggest part of the summer has finally arrived, with WWE SummerSlam set to take place this evening in Cleveland Browns Stadium in, you guessed it, Cleveland, Ohio. It may also be the last SummerSlam of its kind, as the 2026 edition of SummerSlam is set to take place over two nights in Minnesota, leading to speculation that next year's edition of the PLE, which has yet to announce its location, will also be for two nights. If that is the case, WWE is looking to send the last one night SummerSlam out with a bang, loading up the card with seven huge singles matches.

Among the biggest is an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match involving Cody Rhodes and the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Rhodes vs. Sikoa seemed inevitable for months, as Rhodes successfully defended his title against AJ Styles and Logan Paul, while Sikoa remade the Bloodline in his own vision by adding Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu and removing Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. Finally turning his attention to Rhodes, Sikoa pinned the champ in a trios match at Money in the Bank, and has since made Rhodes' life a living hell, smelling blood in the water, and possibly gold around his waist.

Meanwhile, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match features champion Damian Priest defending again challenger Gunther. The latter won his title shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament back in May, though things only heated up between the two in recent weeks. Gunther is seen as a strong favorite both due to his own success and to everything surrounding Priest, who continues to deal with ongoing distractions in his group, the Judgment Day. Nevertheless, Priest has insisted he's focused, and is ready to die out there in order to defeat the challenger.

