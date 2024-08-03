WWE SummerSlam 2024 Full & Final Card
WWE's biggest part of the summer has finally arrived, with WWE SummerSlam set to take place this evening in Cleveland Browns Stadium in, you guessed it, Cleveland, Ohio. It may also be the last SummerSlam of its kind, as the 2026 edition of SummerSlam is set to take place over two nights in Minnesota, leading to speculation that next year's edition of the PLE, which has yet to announce its location, will also be for two nights. If that is the case, WWE is looking to send the last one night SummerSlam out with a bang, loading up the card with seven huge singles matches.
Among the biggest is an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match involving Cody Rhodes and the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Rhodes vs. Sikoa seemed inevitable for months, as Rhodes successfully defended his title against AJ Styles and Logan Paul, while Sikoa remade the Bloodline in his own vision by adding Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu and removing Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. Finally turning his attention to Rhodes, Sikoa pinned the champ in a trios match at Money in the Bank, and has since made Rhodes' life a living hell, smelling blood in the water, and possibly gold around his waist.
Meanwhile, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match features champion Damian Priest defending again challenger Gunther. The latter won his title shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament back in May, though things only heated up between the two in recent weeks. Gunther is seen as a strong favorite both due to his own success and to everything surrounding Priest, who continues to deal with ongoing distractions in his group, the Judgment Day. Nevertheless, Priest has insisted he's focused, and is ready to die out there in order to defeat the challenger.
CM Punk And Drew McIntyre Finally Collide, With Caveat
Even with two notable World Title bouts, SummerSlam's biggest match may be CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre. Tension between the two was evident the moment Punk returned at Survivor Series, and has only grown since McIntyre injured Punk at the Royal Rumble and mocked him for it, followed by Punk screwing McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Title not once, not twice, but three times. The SummerSlam match was made once Punk was cleared to compete, although in unideal conditions for both men, as Seth Rollins, a rival to both, has been inserted as special guest referee, making him the ultimate wild card.
Just as heated as Punk vs. McIntyre is the Women's World Title match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Things began when Ripley injured Morgan last summer and reached new heights when Morgan, after returning at the Royal Rumble, injured Ripley in April, forcing her to vacate the title. When Ripley returned in July, she found that Morgan was now Women's World Champion and had infiltrated Judgment Day, particularly by attempting to seduce Dominik Mysterio. At least heading into the match, Mysterio has chosen Ripley, sending Morgan into an emotional free fall.
The rest of SummerSlam is rounded up by three separate, yet equally important title matches. Bron Breakker will have another shot at defeating Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, following a loss to Zayn at Money in the Bank. Nia Jax will finally take advantage of her Queen of the Ring victory, challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Title as Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton lurks in the background. Finally, Cleveland native Logan Paul will defend his WWE US Title against the popular LA Knight, who seeks his first WWE title win.