WWE RAW 9/16/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I had a feeling I was going to be writing this at some point (but I did give it some time to give him a chance), and now, after giving Joe Tessitore a few weeks on commentary on "Raw" alongside Wade Barrett, and having listened to him on Saturday during the Florida Gators versus Texas A&M game, I can officially say it. I do not like Tessitore on commentary, and he's a straight football voice, and that's all I can hear when he speaks, to the point it almost takes me out of the show. This week was a prime example of that, but I will admit, it could be a tiny bit of recency bias after listening to him call a football game. But, that counts only for his delivery. There were some instances that me, a professional wrestling fan for the past two decades who grew up listening to the likes of Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross, just couldn't get past.

Tessitore, for a play-by-play guy, doesn't seem entirely up to speed with his names of moves. This was something I even commented to my husband, watching by my side, when he asked me the name of a move when Tessitore didn't mention it. That obviously might come in time, but I thought maybe WWE would at least help the guy along somehow, if not with a full script, maybe just by including him and Barrett in match rehearsals? I don't know how things go behind-the-scenes, but in a predetermined show, it seems like something that could be relatively easily remedied. The two glaring instances I noticed from him this week was when he called Bianca Belair's "kip out" a "kick up" — minor, but as someone who grew up attempting to kip up from the floor after watching Shawn Michaels do it over-and-over, it was something that stood out. The other was Tessitore calling Damian Priest's South of Heaven chokeslam way too early, before he even successfully hit the move before ending the main event. Again, minor, but Tessitore had already gotten on my nerves as a commentator earlier in the night.

It could be because I'm used to Michael Cole's energy levels when ridiculous things happen on the show, but Tessitore was just over-the-top and not believable. He was insufferable in the parts you could actually hear backstage during Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman's brawl. Also, can someone please tell me what a "bucket of Yeet" is? I believe he said that twice, and I didn't see buckets of anything coming from the crowd, thankfully, just normal chants. Maybe I was just overtly grumpy and picky about what I didn't like on this show, which was pretty darn good overall this week, but Tessitore is just not doing it for me as a stereotypical football/ESPN voice. When I hear him I hear college games, not WWE.

Written by Daisy Ruth