WWE SmackDown 10/18/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I wrote last week that I loved Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend getting a main roster shot for the Women's Tag Team Championships against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, which had previously been announced. This week, I loved the appearance of the Meta-Four ladies even more, because I didn't realize we'd be seeing more of the pair on the main roster following their title loss, especially not with Legend in singles action. Legend scored her first main roster singles victory against Piper Niven, who was an excellent dance partner for it, with Chelsea Green being a perfect adversary for Jackson to take out on the outside. With facing Niven, Legend was able to show off what puts her apart from most of the other ladies on "WWE NXT," her strength. Legend was able to get Niven up numerous times on her back and shoulders, seemingly (and hopefully) without hurting herself, to hit big moves to score the impressive victory. I initially thought we'd see Legend lose to Niven, as Niven and Green are still pretty over, but I already had myself convinced I loved Legend even getting singles chance on "SmackDown." I was pleasantly surprised that she scored the victory, especially with Belair and Cargill watching from the audience.

There's been no official announcement as to whether Legend and Jackson have been called up to the main roster, but they haven't been utilized on "NXT" much in recent weeks. The Meta-Four as a stable has been floundering on the developmental brand since an injury to Noam Dar has him on the shelf for a few more months, and Oro Mensah is stuck in a feud with Lexis King that really isn't going anywhere. So, to me, it makes sense to have the ladies get some reps on the main roster when there isn't really much for them on "NXT." Of course, Belair and Cargill can, and have, defended their gold on "NXT," but the tag team championships will forever seem like a main roster championship, and it seems doubtful that any real tag teams in "NXT" have an actual shot at winning. So, why not bring the "NXT" teams to the main roster to add depth to the women's tag division? It makes all the sense in the world to me.

While Friday's match was short, Legend looked extremely impressive against Niven, and if you're a fan of "NXT," you can tell how far she's come as an in-ring performer. Even though Jackson didn't get in the ring herself, she was excellent interacting with Green. If Jackson isn't as ready as her tag team partner for singles action, she's a perfect valet for her friend to help out at ringside while she continues to work as a tag team talent. Lash Legend is a developing star, in my eyes, and Jakara Jackson is close behind, and I really believe these two have bright futures on the main roster, officially, sooner rather than later.

Written by Daisy Ruth