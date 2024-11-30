WWE SmackDown 11/29/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Shinsuke Nakamura has been poorly used the last few years in WWE, but now that he's back I'm hoping things take a turn for the better for him. I was a little concerned about this feud with United States Champion LA Knight, especially when their Survivor Series match got randomly announced on "WWE Raw" on Monday. But tonight made me feel a lot better about what's to come, especially since I don't think their match on Saturday is going to be their last. Thankfully, Nakamura had this match before the Premium Live Event against a great dance partner in Andrade.

It's been so long since Nakamura has been on TV, so it was nice to get him in the ring for a solid victory, for fans that are maybe just getting back into the show before Survivor Series, and showcase that Nakamura is still around and that he's still got it. Nakamura works so well as a heel when he's presented like this as a more menacing character, rather than a silly one who terrorizes babyfaces with video vignettes.

Of course, his victory over Andrade, who has been in the mix for the United States Championship for a while now, was to be expected, as was the interference from Knight. But I loved how the interference happened tonight. I don't know if it's how the camera angle was set up, but Knight looked giddy and silly (almost to the point of stupid) running down to the ring, and it just made me laugh to myself. Nakamura also didn't have his back completely turned to Knight either, and he clearly saw him coming, and spat the black mist in his eyes and all over the upper part of his body. Knight sold it like a champ, and the way Nakamura just ever-so nonchalantly misted him and walked off looked excellent.

Nakamura also has a great new look, even though the changes are subtle, between his face paint and his ring gear, and the black mist all over his mouth when he was standing on the ramp, to the tune of the darker take on his theme song, which made for an excellent image to end that segment. Again, I don't think their Survivor Series match is going to be their last, and this is going to set up a series where hopefully Nakamura comes out as champion. I think tonight did a great job of setting up whatever comes next.

Written by Daisy Ruth