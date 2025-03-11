AEW Revolution 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Did you know that the last time Mercedes Moné wrestled a match that didn't have a championship on the line was nearly two years ago? And even that, her first match with Stephanie Vaquer in New Japan Pro Wrestling in May 2023, was in a tournament to determine the first NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. The woman is literally built for championship matches, and because of that, she needs someone worthy enough to face her in the near future.

During Moné's AEW TBS Championship win against Momo Watanabe, the camera panned to Billie Starkz who was seen taking notes, and as most of us know, Starkz has been aligned with ROH Women's World Champion Athena for nearly the same amount of time that Moné has wrestled exclusively in championship matches. From the moment Moné signed with AEW in 2024, a lot of people wondered how long it would be before these two women would finally cross paths, and it looks like we will be getting that match at some point this year.

The logical place to do the match is, of course, All In Texas on July 12, not just because it's the biggest show AEW will do all year, but Athena is literally from Texas and hearing her get the hometown treatment will be a sight to see. Plus, Moné is reaching that point in her AEW run where she is a heel, but people can't help but love the way she wrestles which kind of nullifies any heel work she does because, at the end of the day, Mone is fantastic at what she does which makes it very hard to boo her.

So if Moné and Athena happens at Globe Life Field, what will "The CEO" do in the meantime?

At either Dynasty in April, or Double or Nothing in May, I would personally have her beat the color out of Starkz in a way that could get her heel heat back, thus setting up the match with Athena naturally. Doing that match at Double or Nothing would give AEW six uninterrupted weeks of build towards All In, leaving Dynasty as an empty slot for someone else to fill. The women's division is stacked right now, so giving her an opponent like a Thunder Rosa for example will bridge the gap nicely while giving fans another very solid match.

All in all, Moné vs. Athena at Globe Life Field is, or at least should be, where we go from here. It's a match AEW fans have been begging for and now that they are finally teasing it, it's down to the company to stick the landing. If and when that match eventually happens, I can also see Moné losing her title as the AEW Women's World Championship scene will need something new now that Toni Storm and Mariah May have ended their story. I understand this all sounds like fantasy booking and it might not be for everyone's tastes, but this is an easy lay-up for Tony Khan heading into All In Texas, let's just hope he doesn't mess it up.

