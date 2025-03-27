AEW Dynamite 3/26/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There wasn't too much I hated at all on "Dynamite" this week, but the opening with International Champion Kenny Omega facing off against ROH's Blake Christian was kind of a dud for me. I wasn't looking forward to it when it was advertised, though not knowing much about Christian was on me, but let's face it, anyone facing Omega, especially as a champion, wasn't going to get the win here. It was a quick win, at that, which Omega even mentioned when he got on the mic following the bout. I'm sure it was great for Christian, who commentary said was on a win streak in ROH, and I'm sure he was geeked to be in the ring with Omega, but it just seemed pretty pointless.

The match was basically a segway to get Omega talking for "Speedball" Mike Bailey to come out. I didn't mind that too much either, Bailey just said he respected Omega, but he was still going to kick his face in at Dynasty. All to be expected there, but then Ricochet, who wasn't at the show, appeared in an obviously pre-recorded video on the tron that wasn't the best quality, to say the least. The audio was absolutely terrible and wasn't synced. Ricochet was dressed in what he said was his wedding fit, so at least he looked cool, but this didn't do him any favors and was pretty awkward to watch.

If AEW knew Ricochet was going to be off this week for his wedding (and congrats to him and Samantha Irvin), I would think they would just do this segment next week when he could be there in person. Unless Omega really wanted to be wrestling in St. Paul, Minnesota, though he could still do that, too, and just address the fact he has to face two people instead of just one at the pay-per-view. Next week is the go-home to Dynasty ahead of the International Championship triple threat between these three men, so a pull-apart brawl or something with Ricochet as the heel going after Omega and Bailey would have fit better. Of course, AEW can still do that, but the opening segment just felt like filler on what was a pretty good show. A lot of other things on "Dynamite" got me excited for Dynasty coming up here soon, but this wasn't one of them, so it really stuck out when I thought back on it. It's a shame, because I like all three of these guys, but at least we know their match at Dynasty is going to be good.

Written by Daisy Ruth