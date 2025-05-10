WWE Backlash 2025: Full & Final Card

Tonight is the 2025 edition of Backlash, known as WrestleMania Backlash for a short time period a few years ago, as the premium live event is known for its rematches and continuing stories that may have began at WrestleMania. The event will take place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, the hometown of Randy Orton, who is set to challenge career-long rival John Cena for the final time, with the Undisputed WWE Championship Cena won at WrestleMania 41 on the line.

Cena didn't have much time to relish in his defeat of Cody Rhodes, as Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere on the "The Last Real Champion" on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania to issue his challenge for the title. Their match was made official the following "WWE SmackDown" after a war of words where Orton told Cena he should calm down and have kids, with Cena retorting that he has spent the last 25 years raising everyone else's children. He said he was going to erase three generations of Orton's family by retiring with the gold, which earned him another RKO.

Following his submission defeat at the hands of Uso, GUNTHER attacked legendary commentor Michael Cole in frustration over his opinions about "The Ring General." Cole's commentary counterpart, Pat McAfee, stood up for him and was choked out by GUNTHER. The former champion was suspended, but McAfee made it clear he wanted to settle things in the ring. The pair will face off at Backlash, with the rumors of Goldberg possibly returning to challenge GUNTHER swirling.