WWE SmackDown 5/16/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have been confused with what WWE has been doing with Giulia ever since they took the NXT Women's Championship off of her and made Stephanie Vaquer a double champion... only to have Vaquer defend her second, mid-card title once before vacating it. I was giving WWE the benefit of the doubt in case Giulia was banged up or having issues, but ever since she came back so quickly after losing that title, I've just been a bit lost. I love Giulia (and I love Vaquer, let that be known, as well), but I'm not sure what we're doing here. Tonight had me even more confused when Giulia came strolling out of Nick Aldis' office backstage after just appearing on "WWE Raw" on Monday. Not just appearing on the red brand, but main eventing the show alongside Roxanne Perez.

I'm not upset in the slightest that "The Beautiful Madness" has been officially called up to the main roster. She absolutely deserves it, and her final match on "WWE NXT" being an absolute banger against Jordynne Grace was also a good call. But, I really was starting to like her teamed up with Perez. Not that Giulia needs any help in the wrestling department, but maybe being around Perez was helping her adjust to main roster life and other important things outside of the ring. They looked really freaking cool together and their styles worked well. That's why it was so surprising to just see Giulia walk out, stare down Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and walk off.

We learned later in the night that she will be in a Money in the Bank qualifier against Flair and Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega next week. Which already has me a little nervous, as I have a strange feeling that Flair might win that briefcase, simply because she hasn't before. I think Giulia might have had a better chance if a mystery opponent aspect of that match was hyped up throughout the week, and it was revealed that Aldis pulled some strings to get her over to the blue brand. So many fans know her by now, the pop would've been great.

I'm thankfully seeing a lot about Giulia's official call-up to "SmackDown" on social media. She absolutely deserves her flowers. However, I wish more of them would've come on WWE's television product rather than social media. With "SmackDown" still being a three hour show, something more could have been done with her tonight, or she easily could have been revealed as a mystery opponent next week. I'm hoping there are much better things on the horizon for Giulia, because tonight just seemed a bit random and really fell flat for me.

Written by Daisy Ruth