WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5/24/2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

"Saturday Night's Main Event" started off with a bang, including a dramatic return by "Big" Bronson Reed to help out Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in their match against CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Reed took out Punk on the outside and sent him through the barricade, allowing for Breakker to hit the spear to a distracted Zayn and get the victory. Reed further proved his allegiance to Rollins by nailing Punk with a Tsunami in the middle of the ring following the match. The big man's return left fans with more questions than answers, however, as he has a relatively recent history with Rollins.

"The Visionary" was a victim of multiple Tsunamis by Reed, before Reed was put on the shelf due to a broken foot sustained at Survivor Series: WarGames where he teamed with the new Bloodline. The attack by Reed onto Rollins back in August was so intense that WWE even released a clip of each Tsunami that Rollins took. The pair weren't initially in a feud, however, and Reed was only taking out his frustrations on Rollins who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Rollins was off television for a few weeks and returned to cost Reed his Last Monster Standing match against Braun Strowman, and the pair finally faced off on "WWE Raw" in November, and Reed emerged victorious.

It would be more surprising if Rollins didn't address adding Reed to the stable on "Raw" on Monday. The pair's feud wrapped up nicely before Reed's injury, despite Rollins taking the loss. It seems that he's likely to tell fans that he experienced the sheer power of Reed, to the point he saw past their differences and deemed him a good fit to be the fourth man in their stable, which also includes Paul Heyman. Even if Rollins doesn't 100% trust Reed yet, he still has Breakker entirely on his side as a means of protection, just in case.

As for their "SNME" opponents, it doesn't seem like Punk is done with Rollins by any means after he was taken out by Reed. It was reported in prior weeks that Punk wouldn't be taking on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Money in the Bank, despite their history there, so continuing his program with Rollins' faction makes sense. Zayn could either stick with Punk and help him in more tag team matches against Rollins' faction, or he could simply tell Punk "sorry" and move on into another storyline. It seems like "The Second City Saint" will need backup, however, and Zayn isn't doing much either, so it makes sense to keep them together for awhile longer.

Money in the Bank already has a big tag team match set with Cena and Logan Paul taking on a newly-returned Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, so it will be interesting to see if WWE adds another tag match featuring Punk and Zayn and Reed and Rollins to the premium live event.

Written by Daisy Ruth