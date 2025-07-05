The Most Surprising Losses Of Mercedes Moné's Career
It's safe to say that Mercedes Moné has been fairly dominant since she walked out of WWE back in 2022, and the stats don't lie. Since she shed the Sasha Banks character and morphed into "The CEO" we all know today, she has wrestled a total of 38 matches in seven different promotions, winning 34 of them. Of the four losses, two of them were tag team matches in AEW where she wasn't the one taking the pin, one of them was because she got injured, and the other was because when Mayu Iwatani gets going, a hydrogen bomb wouldn't be able to keep her down.
At the time of writing, Moné is currently walking around with six belts from four different companies, and she is aiming to add a seventh to her collection when she challenges "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas on July 12. A win will take her undefeated streak in singles action since debuting for AEW to a round 30-0, with 26 of those victories coming at events hosted by or affiliated with AEW, but as we've already mentioned, "The CEO" is capable of being beaten, and that's what we are here to talk about today.
So sit back, relax, and join me on a journey through the career of one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the history of the business. A woman who has won so many titles in the past couple of years that some people on social media have compared her to Hulk Hogan for how little she loses, while also carving out a legacy of greatness that, when she does lose, it makes headlines all over the world. These are the five most shocking losses in the career of Mercedes Moné.
vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch (WWE WrestleMania 32)
Multi-person matches were often Moné's undoing while she wrestled as Sasha Banks in WWE. Despite being the woman to win the only four-way match consisting of the fabled Four Horsewomen back in 2015, "The Boss" lost more multi-person matches than she won during her WWE run. Including battle royals, gauntlets, and Royal Rumble matches, Banks won a total of six matches featuring more than one opponent, while failing to walk away victorious on 22 different occasions. These types of matches add a layer of unpredictability, but her WrestleMania debut was one that many fans thought would have been predictable, primarily because most people thought Banks was going to win.
For context, Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch were all called up to the main roster in 2015 as part of the "Women's Revolution," with Banks still holding the NXT Women's Championship at the time of her call-up. Between appearances on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," Banks would have an iconic rivalry with Bayley in "WWE NXT" that was so widely praised, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that when she got her moment, Banks would win WWE's richest female prize on the grandest stage of them all.
However, that wasn't the case as Banks came up short in the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 32 to determine the new WWE Women's Champion after the WWE Divas Championship was retired. Granted, she was kept relatively strong as it was Lynch who ended up taping out to Flair's Figure Eight, with Ric Flair being the one to stop Banks from getting back in the ring, but given the body of work she had produced in "NXT" compared to her opponents, Banks leaving WrestleMania 32 was something not a lot of people saw coming.
vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Hell in a Cell 2016)
When WWE brought back the brand split in the summer of 2016, Sasha Banks was one of the many stars to benefit from it as she would immediately become one of the top stars on "WWE Raw." She would feud with Charlotte Flair over the WWE Raw Women's Championship from the day the two women were put on the same brand, and given how competitive they both were, the title would change hands multiple times.
Banks won the title from Flair the night after the 2016 Battleground pay-per-view, only to drop it back to Flair less than a month later at SummerSlam, who in turn dropped it back to Banks on the October 3, 2016 episode of "Raw." Both women were at the peak of their powers to the point where one slip-up would lead to another title change, causing Flair and Banks to demand perfection from themselves every time they stepped in the ring. However, many thought the "hot potatoing" of the title would have ended at Hell in a Cell 2016.
Their match inside the demonic structure was historic as it was the first women's Hell in a Cell match, and the first women's match to headline a pay-per-view in WWE history. The show was taking place in Sasha's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, and she wanted to show the world that she could, in fact, defend her title against Charlotte on pay-per-view, with most people expecting a babyface victory.
However, a babyface victory is not what they got, and Sasha dropped the title back to Charlotte again in a move that made everyone collectively go "why is this happening?" To make it even more surprising, Sasha would both win and drop the title one more time before 2016 ended.
vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw, 08/26/2017)
By SummerSlam 2017, Sasha Banks had just about managed to get away from Charlotte Flair and was on a quest to win a record-equalling fourth WWE Raw Women's Championship. To do that, she had to get through the "Five Feet of Fury" Alexa Bliss, another woman who greatly benefited from the brand split, as she had already held the WWE SmackDown (twice) and WWE Raw Women's Championships within the span of five months.
Banks managed to dethrone the champion at SummerSlam 2017, but the next night on "Raw," Bliss teased Banks over the previous three reigns she had as champion ending so quickly, and that she was never able to get past the first title defense. In an attempt to shut her up, Banks granted Bliss' request for a rematch on the following week's episode of "Raw," and considering the match has ended up on a list like this, you can imagine what happened next.
Bliss and Banks had what many consider to be a match that was a lot better than their original match at SummerSlam, only this time, the result caught even more people off guard as it was Bliss who emerged with the victory, ending Sasha's reign as champion at just eight days.
Many people were surprised at the match as it finally looked like Banks would get the run that she deserved as a main roster champion, but it wasn't to be, and to make people even more angry, Banks wouldn't get to hold either the WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown Women's Championships in front of a live audience again as her final two reigns came during the COVID-19 pandemic, with her reign as the blue brand's champion ending at WrestleMania 37, right when fans were allowed back in the building.
vs. Willow Nightingale (NJPW Resurgence 2023)
After growing tired of WWE's treatment of their own women's tag team division, Sasha Banks took her talents to Japan and became Mercedes Moné. While NJPW is primarily a male promotion, they couldn't help but see the star they had on their hands, and on the company's events in the United States where women were booked more regularly, Moné became a main attraction, winning the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI before losing it to the aforementioned Mayu Iwatani at a STARDOM event in April 2023.
However, it was her loss to Willow Nightingale at NJPW's Resurgence that genuinely caught everyone by surprise. Moné and Willow met in the final of a one-night tournament to determine the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, a title that even the most casual of fans could tell was created specifically for Moné to win, and yet she lost, so what happened?
As we briefly mentioned earlier, one of Moné's only losses over the past three years happened because of an injury, and despite being booked to win (as many would have expected), it was Willow became the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion as Moné had called an audible during the match telling the referee that Willow was going over. It was later revealed that Moné had broken her ankle to the point where one doctor told her that the injury could legitimately end her career, and she would spend a full year out of action as a result.
Moné would have the last laugh as she got her win back over Willow at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, taking her AEW TBS Championship in the process, and she would eventually get her hands on the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship in June 2024, defeating Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door.
vs. AZM & Mina Shirakawa (NJPW Resurgence 2025)
If NJPW hosts a Resurgence event in 2026, perhaps it's best for Mercedes Moné not to wrestle at it, as she doesn't have the best luck at the event. Two years after breaking her ankle into a million pieces, and just under a year after dethroning Stephanie Vaquer to win the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, Moné was riding high as a triple champion, holding the AEW TBS Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship as well as her NJPW gold. She had just reached the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and it seemed no one could stop her. That was until NJPW decided to book her in one of those pesky three-way matches.
Moné had to contend with Mina Shirakawa, the woman she actually beat for the RevPro title at Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025, and AZM, whom Moné had crossed paths in NJPW two years earlier. Much like the WrestleMania 32 Triple Threat, many people expected Moné to pick up the victory as she was not only on the best run of her entire career at the time, but these were two women whom she had already beaten in recent years. However, it was her two opponents who ended up costing Moné one of her three titles as she was thrown to the outside and had to sit by and watch AZM roll up Shirakawa for the victory, a loss Moné ended up blaming the referee for.
Many thought Moné would hold the title until the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August 2025, but AZM had other ideas, shockingly ending Moné's reign as champion at 313 days, the longest in the title's short history, and a reign that is longer than all six of her WWE Women's Championship reigns put together.