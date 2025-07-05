The Most Surprising Losses Of Mercedes Moné's Career

It's safe to say that Mercedes Moné has been fairly dominant since she walked out of WWE back in 2022, and the stats don't lie. Since she shed the Sasha Banks character and morphed into "The CEO" we all know today, she has wrestled a total of 38 matches in seven different promotions, winning 34 of them. Of the four losses, two of them were tag team matches in AEW where she wasn't the one taking the pin, one of them was because she got injured, and the other was because when Mayu Iwatani gets going, a hydrogen bomb wouldn't be able to keep her down.

At the time of writing, Moné is currently walking around with six belts from four different companies, and she is aiming to add a seventh to her collection when she challenges "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas on July 12. A win will take her undefeated streak in singles action since debuting for AEW to a round 30-0, with 26 of those victories coming at events hosted by or affiliated with AEW, but as we've already mentioned, "The CEO" is capable of being beaten, and that's what we are here to talk about today.

So sit back, relax, and join me on a journey through the career of one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the history of the business. A woman who has won so many titles in the past couple of years that some people on social media have compared her to Hulk Hogan for how little she loses, while also carving out a legacy of greatness that, when she does lose, it makes headlines all over the world. These are the five most shocking losses in the career of Mercedes Moné.