10 Times WWE Strangely Predicted The Future

The most famous show in pop culture history to notably and consistently predict the future is easily the widely beloved cartoon "The Simpsons." However, wrestling fans may be shocked to know that WWE isn't far behind when it comes to forecasting what's to come in the world, or even just within the sphere of professional wrestling. "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" storylines may not have predicted the inventions of the smartwatch and video chats like "The Simpsons," or even predicted Donald Trump's presidency, despite the politician being a WWE Hall of Famer, but there are plenty of times WWE has predicted the future with its storyline angles over the years.

Sometimes, it's due to the fact WWE set up the angles years ago, and by happenstance, they are able to pay off on them, like Dominik Mysterio's Eddie Guerrero-like gimmick almost 20 years after Guerrero declared he was "his papi" and fought his real father, Rey Mysterio, for custody of the youngster in a ladder match. More often that not, however, WWE pulls a "Simpsons" and ends up predicting things far in advance, to the point it's shocking when things do happen.

There are plenty of examples, from the slightly scary, like Ultimate Warrior seemingly predicting his death just days before his passing, to the late, great Bray Wyatt predicting John Cena's heel turn well before it happened at Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE has even predicted things outside of the wrestling sphere, like the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. WWE, its writers, and some of its talent seem to have a gift for foresight, and here are 10 examples of times WWE strangely predicted the future.