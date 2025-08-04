WWE SummerSlam 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

The stipulation has been carved into stone: should Lyra Valkyria fall to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, she will no longer be able to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship for as long as title exists around "The Man's" waist. With Valkyria's loss SummerSlam Sunday, Lynch is now set for a post-Valkyria reign, but the ending of their street fight in New Jersey leaves too many loose ends for Lynch to simply move on. Valkyria's hatred still runs deep for Lynch, Bayley directly played a hand in Valkyria's outcasting from the Women's Intercontinental Championship scene, and the wrestling grapevine has gotten wind of a potential feud between Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. With a three-woman feud potentially expanding into four and beyond, just what is next for the Women's Intercontinental Championship?

Valkyria is no longer able to compete for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, so it's unlikely that WWE will continue to run a feud between her and Lynch, the champion. However, given the controversial ending of her match, Valkyria's vitriol remains unresolved. It's unlikely that Lynch and Valkyria are fully done with each other, but WWE might be wise to take a break from that feud to focus on one that can be easily booked: Valkyria and Bayley. Lynch, as a cowardly heel, could simply step out of their feud to continue her Women's Intercontinental Championship reign as Valkyria and Bayley truly sink their teeth into each other, no respect to be found and nothing off the table. Expect to see a bloodbath between Valkyria and Bayley on Monday nights, complete with brawls, chaos, and gnashing of teeth. We are set to see a feud for the ages that will keep the women's division spotlighted on "WWE Raw."

Winds of a possible retro feud between Lynch and Bella are whistling throughout wrestling, and considering Bella's desire to become a champion at Clash in Paris, WWE is very likely to confirm the rumors and run this program. Bella is the perfect babyface to counter Lynch's heel, and with the two of them existing on the borders of a pre- and post-Diva's Revolution in WWE, there will be a lot of history that WWE can tap into to make this feud enriching and interesting. It's also worth noting, however, that this is a completely different version of Lynch that Bella saw during their last lock-ups in 2016 and 2017. This Lynch is one who is coy, who has the wiliness of a veteran and the ego to match. Bella is going to have to tread deep water in a match with Lynch, and while it may be tempting to put the Women's Intercontinental Title on Bella for old time's sake, it's hard to see a title change happening on a minor show like Clash in Paris. Hey, maybe this is how they make Lynch available to feud with Valkyria and Bayley once again.

Violent spectacle is scheduled for Monday nights, and the Women's Intercontinental Title hangs precariously in the balance.

