Four Overhyped AEW Debuts That Flopped

Since its inception, AEW has thrived on "huge" debuts and "major announcements" as it positioned itself as a reputable alternative to WWE. Especially in its infantile stage, the shock and awe factor of so-and-so showing up at a moment's notice, really lent credence to an upswell in the wrestling community to the tune of something that rivaled, perhaps, wrestling's most glorious period of all, "The Attitude Era." Unfortunately, for Tony Khan and company, simply signing Talent X and/or Talent Y and throwing them out there into the wind to see what takes hasn't always worked out.

Within the pantheon of knowledgeable wrestling minds, it's been abundantly clear as to how that strategy, or lack thereof, has fallen well short of delivering anything close to being on par with the industry standard. Still, AEW has forged forward, drawing interest in international recruits like Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Riho, Jamie Hayter, and others. What has stood out, however, more often than not, are the debuts of "surprise" talents, perhaps signed only to make a point against the "competition," and then not following up in any tangible way to make said talent reputable within the upstart promotion.

Whether this a matter of a lack of sustainable long-term booking strategy, flippant signings that have led to a bloated roster with no possible way of fairly representing one and all, or a figurehead intent on making himself a big deal is up for interpretation. But what can't be argued are a handful of very high-profile signings that just imploded under the AEW watch.