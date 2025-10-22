AEW WrestleDream 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Jamie Hayter may have ended her time in St. Louis with her hand raised, but if her yet-to-be-answered call for the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match is anything to go by, Hayter's WrestleDream victory over intense rival Thekla hardly has feud-ending implications. With the battle lines between The Triangle of Madness and Hayter and Aminata's team yet to be, who will join this high-stakes multi-woman feud to complete the five-on-five coalitions necessary for Blood and Guts.

The Triangle of Madness' Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart are looking for two people to fill out their ranks for the Blood and Guts match, and honestly, their vacancies are probably the easiest to fill. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford have been seen alongside the Triangle of Madness, and as the other heels on the women's midcard, they're the most logical choice to fill out the Triangle of Madness' ranks for Blood and Guts. I anticipate Bayne and Ford will secure their alliance with The Triangle of Madness as soon as Hayter's Blood and Guts challenge is officially accepted. It's all pretty self-explanatory.

Hayter and Aminata's situation is worse. The two are down one compared to the Triangle of Madness, their allies are more difficult to pinpoint. AEW doesn't have a shortage of female babyfaces in the midcard, but some of the more popular competitors, like Willow Nightingale, are currently embroiled in other feuds (though, Nightingale's JetSpeed alliances could rope her into this through Bayne and Ford's FTR alliance, but the jury's out on that one). Harley Cameron comes to mind as the most popular female midcarder who can join Hayter and Aminata's babyface forces, and the helpful Australian could easily make a name for herself with a stellar performance in Blood and Guts. Tay Melo was also seen fighting alongside Hayter and Cameron on the September 11 of "AEW Collision," so Hayter could probably rope her into her Blood and Guts team.

Cameron and Melo are logical and somewhat easy shoe-ins for Hayter and Aminata's Blood and Guts team, but if the Nightingale situation doesn't pan out, Hayter and Aminata might be hurting for an extra member. Now is the time to start fantasizing about AEW returns. Off the top of my head, Thunder Rosa hasn't been seen since All Out, and she famously beat the then-unbeatable Dr. Britt Baker in a Steel Cage to claim the AEW Women's World Championship. If there's any babyface who is familiar with cages, it's her. Plus, she has been seen defending Kris Statlander against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, however awkwardly. She might be our girl.

Regardless of who may participate, this incoming Women's Blood and Guts match will be nothing less than historic.

Written by Angeline Phu