WINC Watchlist: Sting's Greatest Matches, Ranked

To anyone reading this who believes that in order for a match to be considered good that it needs to be long, please turn your attention to this match.

1992 is often considered to be the greatest year for WCW from an in-ring standpoint. While it might not be as popular as a 1997 for example where the company was kicking WWE from pillar to post on Monday nights, the company had a roster that would go out every night and put on some of the best wrestling you could find anywhere in the world. At the top of the card, you would usually find Sting in what was by far his best year on all fronts, and going into the Beach Blast pay-per-view, he was sitting pretty as the WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

In between the battles he had with The Dangerous Alliance and Big Van Vader, he ran into the most unpredictable wrestler of his day, Cactus Jack. He might be seen as a lovable teddy bear to most fans these days, but Mick Foley was the definition of unhinged in his run with WCW, and was known for putting himself through unimaginable pain as long as the man he was facing ended up being worse off. Sting and Jack had already crossed paths a number of times months prior to Beach Blast, but as Vader loomed in the future, Sting put his championship aside for one night to try and beat Jack at his own game; violence.

This Falls Count Anywhere match is not like the matches of the same name that you see today. It's not another way of describing a Hardcore match that's filled with plunder, it's an arena-sized brawl where two men will stop at nothing in order to put an end to their opponent. Jack enters first, and in a great little detail, he doesn't even get in the ring, he waits on his knees on the entrance ramp for Sting as he knows that is where he will win the match. Sting on the other hand, being the generational babyface he was at the time, tried to keep the match as clean as possible in the early going by doing legitimate wrestling movies.

Naturally, that didn't last long as Jack would do his patented dives off the apron to the concrete floor. Sting sold a rib injury caused by Vader perfectly when Suplexing Jack in the crowd, and even the chair shots to the back have a little more venom behind them than what most WCW fans were used to seeing. The match comes full circle when they get back to the ramp, and Sting uses his big match experience to get the win in under 12 minutes. No wasted motion, all killer no filler, whatever you want to call it. This match went full speed from the opening bell and really is one of Sting's (and Jack's) greatest matches.