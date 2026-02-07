WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

To prove how much of a challenge it was to find three things on this show that I could genuinely say I found somewhat enjoyable, I had to venture outside of the realm of Netflix, I had to venture to something that WWE have left in the past, I had to turn to the kick-off show match.

Kick-off shows now are two, or sometimes three, hour panel shows where nothing interesting gets said and everyone repeats themselves, but there was a time where the kick-off show was used as a way to heat up the crowd before the main show went live. For WWE Crown Jewel 2018, the match that got people in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia going was a WWE United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

To this day I still don't know how WWE got the Rusev Day gimmick so wrong. At the 2018 Royal Rumble you could argue that Rusev was the most over performer in the entire company, and he did it through the power of just being great in the ring and having a fun gimmick. Speaking of the 2018 Royal Rumble, we were less than year removed from Nakamura winning the annual 30 man bout and to see him relegated to the pre-show as a the WWE United States Champion is a sorry sight, plus he's saddled with the gimmick of "The Artist" who also happens to have an obsession with low blows.

Both of these guys should have really been in the WWE World Cup that also takes place on this show to give the tournament some actual international flavor, but instead we get a fairly standard TV match between the two that does try and go places. Thanks to it being the only match on the pre-show, Rusev and Nakamura are allowed to tell a bit more of a story, which is Nakamura is the heel trying to outsmart the brutishness of the babyface Rusev.

The fans are still filing into the building while this match is going down, but for those who were there from the opening bell, they actually got invested to the point where the Thrust Kick Rusev lands on a diving Nakamura gets a very audible pop from the crowd as they thought that would be the end of things. Rusev goes for The Accolade and does the traditional pulling the opponent away from the ropes to give fans hope, but Nakamura lands an "accidental" low blow while escaping the hold, allowing him to hit the Kinshasa for the win. It's not the best match on the show, but for a pre-show bout, it did what it needed to do.