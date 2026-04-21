WWE RAW 4/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

So, GUNTHER beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the help of Bron Breakker. No, Paul Heyman said, no that does not mean the "Ring General" is a part of the Vision. Instead, he is getting the grandest prize in all of sports entertainment: a favor from Heyman.

What that favor is, well, surely we were going to find out on "Raw." We didn't — that's a spoiler and not a prediction. Even though Heyman was on the show, GUNTHER was on the show, and both did a little spot of talking for their part, they didn't interact at all. Instead Heyman included GUNTHER in his thanks and got on with introducing Bron Breakker so they could continue what they have going with Seth Rollins. GUNTHER later kept quiet about what the favor would be but said we should be getting used to the idea of him holding the world title again.

Sure, I guess this is only the supposedly biggest TV show of the year, following straight on from the "Grandest Stage of Them All." Why would you want to provide any further context as to what is going on with GUNTHER? It's not as though both champions were on the show at the same time or anything. Obviously, there will be the whole "Duh, it's being left until next week, or the week after that, it's called long-term storytelling" crowd. But the pacing of it all, the way it's being slowly fed to the point of nausea, makes a saline drip look like it runs at the pace of Niagara Falls.

Look, all in all taking everything to account, "Raw" itself was pretty good. There were call-ups and significant movement with Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, Rhea Ripley leaving IYO SKY to go to "WWE SmackDown," and Finn Balor beating the crud out of JD McDonagh. Things were good. But it's just irksome for what really should be and will inevitably be billed as "one of the biggest storylines of the year" to be treated as something the company want to allude to while also divulging nothing about it until the inevitable cold-water swerve.

Written by Max Everett