Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 7/6/2026

It's not often that the women's division in AEW is the first to get anything in the company. Sure, last year, they fought in their first Blood & Guts match, they compete in Casino Gauntlet matches, now have their own version of tag team championships, and more, but the first-ever Survival of the Fittest match in AEW was a women's bout on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." Put one in the "W" column for the ladies, as ROH's annual tradition was first held in AEW between six women to determine the new TBS Champion.

Hikaru Shida outlasted Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, CMLL's Persephone, Queen Aminata, and Stardom's Maika to capture the vacant TBS title, which was relinquished by Willow Nightingale, due to injury, at the end of May. While many fans thought it would be Cameron to capture the gold, possibly to start some kind of story with Nightingale upon her return, or fan-favorite Aminata to get the victory, it was Shida to emerge victorious after a great showing. She had a little help from Persephone, who hit Statlander with the title while Shida had her locked in a hold, but she won the gold all the same.

Despite her three reigns with the AEW Women's World Championship, this is Shida's first time holding the TBS Championship, an obvious big win for the star. With the AEW Women's World Championship picture seemingly set through All In: London, at least, this was the best thing that could happen for Shida. She deserved a big victory after her nearly 500-day hiatus from AEW before her April 1 "AEW Collision" return, and TBS title loss, against Nightingale.

Shida has an obvious field of challengers following the Survival of the Fittest match, with Persephone having an outstanding showing in the bout with two eliminations and quite a few near-falls, making her a prime opponent for Shida. Aminata should also stay in the hunt for gold, and Cameron should be there, as well, with how beloved she is by fans. With these likely challengers, there's little doubt that Shida will be on the upcoming pay-per-view cards, and she very well could hold the gold through All In at Wembley Stadium, earning herself a big match. She's competed at the big event in the stadium before, and could easily have a great match with someone like Aminata in front of thousands and thousands of fans.

The AEW women's division doesn't usually get a lot of wins, despite how good the competitors are week in and week out, and how little time on the shows they often get. Wednesday's Survival of the Fittest match, and Shida's victory, were two bright spots of last week.

Written by Daisy Ruth