Trios Grudge Match Added To Card For AEW All Out

Another grudge match has been added to AEW's All Out pay-per-view on Sunday.

During Wednesday's "Dynamite", it was announced the trio of Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin will face The House of Black. Miro, Allin, and Sting came together after Miro cost the House of Black their quarterfinal match against Dark Order in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Furious, The House of Black attacked Miro after the match, but Allin and Sting came to his aid.

Miro's issues with the dominant group first started after Miro came face-to-face with Malakai Black at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view during a four-way match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. The House of Black has been targeting him since then, with Black spraying mist into his face and Julia Hart making attempts to recruit him by telling him to embrace his gift. Miro declined the offer and deemed the group to be Pagans.

Allin's issues with the group primarily have to do with Brody King. King and Allin's issues began during the Royal Rampage, with King locking in a sleeper hold on Allin and choking him out to win the match. Shortly after, King took their issues to a whole new level after attacking Allin during an autograph signing at a mall and a separate one at San Diego Comic-Con. King got a tattoo for Allin of a tombstone with his name on it before the two took things to the ring in a Coffin Match.

All Out will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.