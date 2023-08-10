AEW Dynamite 08/09/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While we could not be more excited about getting two MJF/Adam Cole matches at All In, the rest of the card is looking ... pretty mediocre so far.

As you may have noticed, due to scheduling issues (and the fact that we don't like looking at either CM Punk's face or his fake Elon Musk title belt) we are no longer reviewing "Collision," at least for the time being, so we didn't get the chance to write about the planned FTR vs. Young Bucks match. While we're sure the match will be nothing short of great, it's also the kind of match that gets set up for the reasons we hate most — not because it makes logical sense in terms of stories or characters, but because somebody backstage (in this case, we all know who) thought it would be cool. It's happening, as so many big AEW matches do, to pop the internet. It'll be a good match, but it won't be a compelling one.

We also now have Swerve Strickland and AR Fox teaming against Darby Allin and Sting at All In. We don't really care about this one, either, since it's just an excuse to get Sting on the All In card — the story would dictate that Allin team with Nick Wayne for that match, but Nick Wayne isn't a big enough name to sell those last few tickets, so here we are. Oh, and also it's a coffin match, for no reason. Sigh. We are aggressively over watching Sting wrestle and we thought the segment where he appeared "unexpectedly" was more funny than anything, so mark us down for "not excited."

FInally, we have the women's title match. Oh, the women's title match. It's a four-way, of course, and rather than tell any actual stories to get us there, we're just doing a tournament, which is awesome because it's been three whole weeks since the end of AEW's last tournament. Except it's not really a tournament, because one of the people involved has to be the champion, and Toni Storm gets a bye to the All In match because of her rematch clause, so really the "tournament" is just two matches to see who fills the other two spots. If you're wondering whether they couldn't have just said "Storm has a rematch, her rematch is at All In, and now we're going to do some actual build to that match over the next couple weeks," keep wondering, because it's a great question. We're assuming that Saraya is wrestling in England and thus not losing to Skye Blue, and we're assuming Britt Baker is going to go over *checks notes* The Bunny, so presumably this match will try to resuscitate the whole "Outcasts vs. Originals" thing, but that story has flatlined at this point and it's not coming back to life. But hey, great job getting out of doing something actually creative with the women's division, guys, well done.