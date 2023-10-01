WWE NXT No Mercy 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It was reported quite some time ago that Brian Pillman Jr.'s time in AEW was up, and shortly thereafter, that he was signing with WWE and reporting to the Performance Center. Very little news broke thereafter and no wheels were set in motion as to what he'd be doing under the WWE umbrella, which led me to wonder whether or not this would be a total repackage deal. After all, there's plenty of history of WWE with McGillicuttying the Hennigs of the world and Breakkering the Steiners, and it's not like his run in AEW (or anywhere else prior) set the world on fire. Pillman could very well be looked at as a gifted athlete, not quite finding his way in the squared circle, just being given a fresh start — maybe completely (with a name like Dave Dungeon or something).

Then, on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," a thinly-veiled vignette aired showing a man sitting down to switch the channels on an old box television, first to a largely unidentifiable local news broadcast, then to an old clip of a Cincinnati Bengals training camp, and finally, to the familiar voice of Jim Ross welcoming the audience to WCW Saturday Night. If you put those pieces together, you might land on Brian Pillman Sr. — and you could have already been pretty confident that you knew where this was headed.

On "NXT No Mercy," the vignette aired again. At first, I thought, "Cool, the Pillman thing." But after Ross' welcome, the channel changed again, to a clip of Charlotte Flair. Then to a clip of NXT's Brooks Jensen. Then Jey Uso. Then Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Then Von Wagner, Randy Orton, Dominik Mysterio. What do all of these wrestlers have in common? Second generation superstars. And then the spot cuts to a shadowed figure very clearly wearing a t-shirt with a tiger on it.

He's Brian Pillman's kid, Brian Pillman Jr. And that's who is coming to "NXT" TV. Just as it should be. Whether it worked out or not in AEW doesn't matter (not a lot works out there, to my mind). To stand in the face (and the shadow) of that sort of legacy requires bravado on the part of both the performer and the company, and I'm thrilled that he's embracing it as he takes the next step in his wrestling career. He may not be "The Loose Cannon," but that's probably a good thing. He's Brian Pillman Jr. And I bet he knocks this run out of the park.