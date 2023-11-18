WWE SmackDown 11/17/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

So maybe you wanted the reincarnation of the LWO to last more than eight months. So did I. But if you're gonna blow it up, you gotta go nuclear. Santos Escobar cranked things up to near-atomic levels, saying the old adage of "never meet your heroes" is true, that Dominik Mysterio was right about everything he said about Rey, and that he hopes Rey's recent knee surgery didn't go well. In fact, he wished an infection upon Rey, a leg amputation, and the inability for arguably the greatest Luchador of all-time to ever hit the ring again. Ouch.

The rant, and the ensuing altercations (first between Escobar and Zelina Vega, and then between Escobar and his former Legado del Fantasmo running mates, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro) led to the involvement of Carlito, with whom Escobar obviously has had beef since his return at Backlash in February. This begat a match between the two coming up at Survivor Series, and from there, we can go in a whole bunch of directions, which I think is where the gold lies.

What's Carlito's modus operandi? He didn't come back just to get Rey Mysterio's back, and it wasn't until he was back in the fold full time that the LWO started having problems. Beyond that, Carlito makes a far better heel than a good guy, in my opinion, so it's only natural that he ends up back on that side of the coin. How do we get there? No idea. That's not what they pay me for here. (I think I'm just supposed to ramble. And I feel like I'm doing real well to that end!)

Wilde and del Toro haven't done a ton other than exist as Escobar's underlings — maybe they flip the script and realign with Escobar as part of his master plan at some point? And what of Vega? She was at her hottest ahead of (and at) Backlash, but could use a freshening up herself. Maybe somehow this presents her with that opportunity. Is there an alternate universe where Dominik re-engages with his Pops when he returns, ultimately bringing Vega back to "Mami?"

That was a lot of question marking, but hey, that's a good problem to have, and this is a solid storyline to keep an eye on.