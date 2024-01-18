13 Wrestling Stories We Want After Iron Claw

With "The Iron Claw" garnering critical acclaim and already turning a profit at the box office, it stands to reason that the saga of the Von Erich Family won't be the last wrestling-centric story we see hit the big screen. And that's a good thing because there are plenty of wrestling biopics we'd like to see get the attention they deserve, entertaining both dedicated wrestling fans and laypersons alike.

There's a uniqueness in lives dedicated to wrestling as a profession that appeals to the masses, whether due to an appreciation for the craft, simple fandom, or even a can't-turn-away-from-a-car-crash point of view. Some of the more iconic names on the list we're about to put forth — Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair — have all eclipsed the wrestling bubble and exist today as fixtures of popular culture. Even if you weren't following Savage against Ricky Steamboat, Hogan versus Andre the Giant, or Flair taking on Harley Race, Sting, or Vader, you know of these legends. But you might not know their life stories, and that's the draw to making films out of these extraordinary lives.

In those examples alone, we have a minor league baseball player who taught himself to throw with both arms after an injury before giving wrestling a chance; a music enthusiast convinced to try wrestling, undeterred at having his leg broken during his first training session; and an abandoned child, stolen from an orphanage and adopted to start life anew, who would later survive a plane crash in the midst of his legendary wrestling career.

On the heels of "The Iron Claw," we can't wait to see what — and who — is next.

Here are our top candidates for wrestling stories we want to see in theaters before too long.