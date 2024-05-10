AEW Wrestlers Who Are Completely Unrecognizable These Days

In professional wrestling, one of the only constants is change. Performers such as Sting, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Matt Hardy, and Chris Jericho are often credited for their ability to freshen up their characters when the time is right to roll with the ever-changing landscape of the industry, maintain relevance, and appeal to an audience that's always looking to be entertained. Sometimes that can be a subtle tweak or shift in persona from babyface to heel. Other times, the changes are far more drastic, including a revamped look, adding or changing a nickname, new music, joining a faction or a tag team, and much more.

Advertisement

While All Elite Wrestling has only recently surpassed the fifth anniversary of its existence, many of the promotion's wrestlers have noticeably evolved since we first saw them. But in most cases, this can only be looked at as a positive since, even in a relatively short five-year span, staying just the same can be downright boring. The promotion itself has endured its fair share of change during its run to this point as well, beginning without a television deal, then launching "AEW Dynamite," adding "Rampage" and "Collision" and of course, spreading its wings from the days of recurring shows in Jacksonville, Florida, all the way to enjoying the tremendous success of All In across the pond in London, England at Wembley Stadium in August 2023.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see where the company and its talent continue to grow from this point forward. For now, though, let's look at five wrestlers who have undergone a significant transformation since debuting in Tony Khan's wrestling promotion.