WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The WWE roster has already finished putting on the first-ever "WWE SmackDown" in Saudi Arabia, but that was just an appetizer — on Saturday, May 25, the company presents its 11th premium live event from Saudi Arabia, its fifth from Jeddah, specifically, and its first ever to be branded as King & Queen of the Ring. More importantly though, this is the latest test of the absolute heater the Wrestling Inc. picks column has been on since the start of 2024. Between the eight WWE and AEW PPVs that have taken place this year (counting WrestleMania 40 as one show) our collective picks are a combined 43-4. That means that more than 90% of the time, if you read a PPV match prediction here, it will turn out to be correct.

King and Queen of the Ring offers more of a challenge to our dominance than most WWE events, however. Yes, there's one match that we all agree on, and one match that almost all of us agree on, but there's also a match that only three-quarters of us agree on, and one that only two-thirds of us agree on, and even one that's nearly 50-50! WWE is getting at least a little less predictable, but we're still pretty confident we can foresee their plans. It should be noted, however, that we weren't able to survey our staff for the pre-show WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, which was announced after the final poll results had been tabulated.

With that, on to the picks!



Warning: the following contains spoilers for the "WWE SmackDown" King & Queen of the Ring semifinals matches.



